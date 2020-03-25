On COVID-19: Fear and faith are choices

The virus has become the topic of the news and is affecting nearly everyone in the world. There is nothing wrong with being cautious if we can prevent our emotions from leading us into fear, but the follower of Jesus Christ has been given a new spirit, a new mind, along with Godly wisdom and discernment. When we are holding God’s hand, there is no need to fear. “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” If we are filled with fear and anxiety, we obviously cannot also be filled with the Holy Spirit at the same time. The idea of us decreasing and Jesus increasing is so that we can surrender our will and allow Him to be our Lord. The concept of Lordship is for there to be more of Him and less of us. The question today is, “where are we in our spiritual journey with Him?”
Whenever anyone’s life is in danger we are called to pray and ask God to please stop the destruction and now is certainly the time to do that. Even though His people live in this world, we are citizens of heaven. God is our KING, and His Word and the Holy Spirit are what we trust and obey. The Lord is our security – not man. What an encouragement to know this temporary life is not all there is. “He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall take refuge; His truth shall be your shield and buckler. You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, nor of the arrow that flies by day, nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness, nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday.” When we are overwhelmed with fear and feel as if the walls are closing in on us, we can know that God is with us and will always take care of us. Listen to this word for you today – Yielding ourselves into His care is a deliberate act. Inviting Him to become our Lord means submitting ourselves completely under His authority, wisdom, and mercy, as we are directed by His will alone. We cannot always control what is happening on the outside, but we can control how we react on the inside. In this light, faith or fear do not force themselves into our lives – we choose to invite them in as a welcome guest.
The Bible remains an unfailing source of hope and comfort in the seasons when we are discouraged and perplexed. Psalm 46:1-3 declares that even in the darkest times, we can stand strong in the light of God’s confidence because we are trusting that His promises are true. “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” Rest in God during this time of trouble and use this opportunity wisely. Do you really want to know what is happening and what He wants you to do? Fast and pray until you have heard His still small voice. There is a flood of deception in the world in this hour and much temptation to listen the Sea of voices. Pull away from the world and focus your attention on Christ. This is the hour of grace, and mercy and a time to draw near to Jesus. It is the day to prepare your heart for Him and to give Him ALL of your love. Will you stand for God’s truth, or will you compromise and hide in fear? Will you be led by doubt and hopelessness, or will you walk in faith and peace as you declare that Jesus is the Lord and Master of your life? It is your choice.
“And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable, if anything is excellent or praiseworthy think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me put it into practice, and the God of peace will be with you. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty.”