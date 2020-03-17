North Charleston Cultural Arts Dept. Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update

North Charleston Emergency Management continues to monitor the Coronavirus/COVID-19 and advises citizens to take precautions to limit the potential spread of the virus. Please continue to heed all advice from the CDC and SCDHEC.
North Charleston Citizen Hotlines
843-740-5883 & 843-740-5887
Operating 8am-8pm
Current status of City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Dept. operations:
All Cultural Arts facilities are closed through March 31. This includes the North Charleston City Gallery, Olde Village Community Building, and facility at Midland Park.
All in-school and after-school arts enrichment programs and performances are suspended until further notice.
March and April Creative Arts Workshops are cancelled.
Part 3 of "Journey of Indigo" visual art class series in April is cancelled.
The Children's Theatre performance set for April 1 is cancelled.
The 2020 North Charleston Arts Fest, set for April 29-May 3, is cancelled. Note that this is a full cancellation and not a postponement, with the exception of the National Outdoor Sculpture Competition and the African American Fiber Art Exhibition (dates TBD).
Registrations for summer arts camps is suspended through March 31.
All events at the North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center, and Convention Center are cancelled through the end of March with most shows rescheduled to a later date.
Riverfront Park is closed through March 31.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the City of North Charleston will be operating with only essential services. Staffing in the Cultural Arts Department will be limited until April 1. We ask that you refrain from making phone calls to our department office unless you have an emergent need. You're welcome to reach out via email to culturalarts@northcharleston.org with any questions. Note the North Charleston Citizen Hotline numbers above for general inquiries regarding City operations.