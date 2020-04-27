New updates for Ashley River Park

The Ashley River Park is now under contract for construction. Dorchester County this month executed a contract with Edcon, Inc. for construction of the 85-acre park located along the scenic Ashley River.
Eric Davis, director of Dorchester County Parks and Recreation, shared an update of the project on the county’s facebook page.
“Once conditions allow for us to gather again, we are going to have a true groundbreaking... and show the importance of these parks to our community,” Davis said.
The riverfront park will offer something for all ages and abilities with primary features that include trails, a fishing pond, pavilion, picnic shelters, playground, splash fountain, dog parks, ropes course, climbing wall, festival lawn and kayak launch.
The total budget for park buildout is $13 million and the project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2021.
In addition, in the western end of Dorchester County, the Davis-Bailey Park in St. George is also under contract for construction. The total budget for that park is $6 million and it is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.
Named in honor of two county councilmen, the late Willie Davis and George Bailey, Davis-Bailey Park will be located on 17 acres adjacent to the county courthouse in St. George. The multi-use park will feature two illuminated youth baseball fields, two illuminated basketball courts, an illuminated multi-purpose field, paved walking trail, event pavilion, playground, splash fountain and pond.
More than 11,000 Dorchester County voters supported funding the new parks in a 2019 referendum. Library improvements were also included in the referendum, with $30 million allocated toward new branches in Summerville, North Charleston, and Ridgeville.