New Out of Home Campaign for Dorchester County

A new partnership with CARTA and the BCDCOG introduces a campaign “Do More Dorchester'' aimed at residents to show them there are a lot of activities to do in the country using digital marketing and advertisements.
“Here in the Lowcountry, we're lucky to have abundant recreational resources. Often, destinations spend so much time marketing beyond their borders, they forget there are plenty of potential 'tourists' in their own towns.” Tiffany Norton, Public Information Officer of Dorchester County said.
The promotion for the campaign includes billboards on I-95 that in addition is illuminated at night, bus wraps, and social media. The outside billboard located north of I-95 alone will create 64,000 impressions daily to capture the attention of the visitor driver market. The monthly impression count for the CARTA Bus is 2,840,000 based on average traffic counts.
The cost of the bus wrap, which includes graphic design, vinyl production and seven months of advertising costs was approximately $25k. The bus wrap was determined to be more cost effective and will yield a greater ROI than many other means like radio or television advertising
The bus will rotate through the express routes and run continuously for 7 months (March – September), during the peak season for tourism in the area according to the Dorchester County officials. The project was funded with Hospitality Tax funds and approved by County Council on January 21, 2020. The county’s hope is that the bus will help to generate more eco-tourism in Dorchester County and subsequently increase revenue spent at local shops and eateries throughout the County. Both the CARTA bus and the billboard as well as the planned digital campaign are planned to create brand awareness while also increasing web traffic. The website has content that highlights the unique recreational opportunities available throughout the County on land and on the water.
The billboard, CARTA bus wrap and digital ads were created by McLaughlin Design in conjunction with the agency, Touchpoint Communications.
The campaign's next goals are to add additional content to the website, use the CARTA Bus Wrap to simultaneously increase brand awareness and recognition and remind locals and visitors alike of all of the activities available in Dorchester County and how to find more information here: www.DoMoreDorchester.com.