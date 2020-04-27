New Fire Station Coming to Ladson

Looks like there are plans to install a new fire station on Ladson road. The current station was constructed in the 1970s and was renovated years later with new apparatus bays.
“It is not suitable for modern operations, now it will operate as a combination station for both Fire Rescue and EMS.” said Tiffany Norton, Public Information Officer.
The station is still in its developmental stages. And the next plans for the project will be funding sources, then in the following months, it will go out to bid for designs.
The new station plans to operate the bays towards Ladson Road and house all of the existing crews with one full-time Fire Rescue crew and two EMS units operating from the station daily.