Q&A: MusicCatz Band a local favorite with original and cover music

Interview with Musician Sherry Lynn Pedersen & the MusicCatz Band
I recently added local musician Sherry Lynn Pedersen of the MusicCatz Band as a Facebook friend. Her band plays an array of music — jazz, shag, pop, old style rock and roll, and a little bit of country.
Current band members are Sherry herself on lead vocals and keyboards, Victor Quarterman on drums and Jim Gillian on guitar and vocals.
Jack Petite, who Sherry calls a first-class jazz sax player, occasionally sits in with the band, and he also is a music teacher.
Sherry herself also plays the organ and drums and sings at the Stallsville United Methodist Church in Summerville. Within the last three years, Tom Mingoia (who taught guitar) and Pete Constantine, have both unfortunately passed away.
They had played together for more than 26 years and Sherry had met them both when she first moved here in 1987 while playing a solo gig.
Regan: I see you are from Camp Douglas, Wisconsin—long way from here. Why Summerville, South Carolina?
Sherry Lynn Pedersen: I grew up in Wisconsin. My husband is a retired Air Force pharmacist. We were stationed in Texas, then Rhein Mein, Germany for four years. We chose Charleston for our next assignment.
We loved it here and decided to stay in Summerville to raise our three children. We liked the people here as well as the climate and the beaches.
R: When did you begin in music? Did you take years of piano lessons, or are you self-taught?
P: I started my music lessons on the accordion at age 9. I took lessons for eight years, playing classical, jazz, and traditional. In 1970, I auditioned and toured with The Kids from Wisconsin, musical show troupe. I later played at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan, for three summers with my trio.
Later, I traveled the Midwest and Florida playing at hotel chains. When we moved to South Carolina, I worked as music director for Clay Rice’s Low Country Legends show in Charleston, and Sherri Grace’s Rock and Roll Heaven shows. I learn more with each opportunity. I have always loved making music. Music can help heal people’s souls.
R: Tell me about the MusicCatz Band. Do you perform both originals and covers?
P: We perform mostly covers of blues jazz standards, pop, rock and roll, and shag/beach music. I recorded an album several years ago of original Christian music called, “Bless the Child.” I have written love songs and blues tunes which we play, too.
R: I noticed you studied film scoring at Berklee College of Music a few years ago. Have you scored music for a film?
P: Yes, I did, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I have not had the opportunity to use my skills on a film yet. Perhaps someday. It is really fun and exciting.
R: Where does The MusicCatz Band generally perform?
P: We have performed mainly for weddings in and around Charleston. We also play for private parties and corporate events. We were the featured band for 11 years on New Year’s Eve at the Woodlands Resort. Our trio has played at the performing arts center and other top venues in Charleston.
R: Are you full-time as a musician, or has that always been a side endeavor?
P: I am semi-retired now. However, I used to play six nights a week traveling with my trio for six years. My husband was going to pharmacy school at the time.
The Sherry Lynn Trio was a featured group at the Wisconsin State Fair for two years. Our trio performed at a private party for Lawrence Welk and his show troupe. I played in bands in Germany as well, when stationed at the Rhein Mein AFB. As I said, we settled here in the Charleston area in 1987.