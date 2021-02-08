Music Scene

LIVE ARTS SCENE-Live calendar for Feb. 10 to 16
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CELTIC KNOT PUB (THE), 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, Feb. 14, 12-3 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – Feb. 12, 7-10 p.m., Shane Clark
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – Feb. 13, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251,
Improve classes for kids & adults – See: flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music & Spoken Word; Feb. 11, 7-9 p.m., Zac Crump; Feb. 12, 7:30-10 p.m., Forty Mile Detour;
Feb. 13, 7:30-10 p.m., Uncle Tim’s Bench
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, Feb. 14, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m.
Feb. 10, Justin Hodge; Feb. 11, Johnny Cox, Jr.; Feb. 12, James Anderson; Feb. 13, Joshua Jarman; Feb. 14, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic;
Feb. 16, David Collins
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion & guests
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
Feb. 10, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids; Feb. 11, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual: “Race Against Time” with Jerry Mitchell; Feb. 11, 7-8 p.m., Virtual Meet the Authors, “The Fundamentals of Marriage” with Howard & Danielle Taylor; Feb. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Virtual Book Launch with Author Debbie Baldwin & her Bishop Securities series;
Feb. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group
Feb. 16, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club, “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah;
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781, 50% off select workshops/No Expir. Date
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, Call re: Music
https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ OR Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU, Feb. 11, 7-10 p.m., Bender Funk;
Feb. 12, 7-10 p.m., Matt Parker
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Feb. 12, 7-9 p.m., Moonlight Ale;
Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m., Brittany Operman
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430
W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric!
For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org
2 Exhibits until 2/27: “Charting the Way: A Collage Show” by Victoria Platt Ellis (East Gallery) & “The Maker’s Show” – regional artist’s functional art (West Gallery); Feb. 6-Mar. 20-Taking submissions from writers & artists for “Love Letters: The Exhibition” community show
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195 – F & Sa 9 p.m. to 12 midnight is music
Feb. 12, Matt Furlong; Feb. 13, Chhicken Scratch
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/
Feb. 15 1 is Weekly Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, 7-8 p.m. Via Facebook Live! Event through link.
https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700
Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m., Chris Sullivan; Feb. 13, 8-11 p.m., The LowBillies
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, Feb. 12, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Boonie Bevins
Send your Arts & Culture dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.