Music and arts for Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Aug. 28, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
FARMER’S MARKET (in Town Hall parking lot near First Citizen Bank), Summerville, Saturday’s 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Live Music 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in market café.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Aug. 27, 7-9 p.m., John Simpson.
Aug. 28, 7:30-10 p.m., Jerimiah King.
Aug. 29, 7:30-10 p.m., Chris Bauer
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
Aug. 27, 7-8 p.m. Reader Meet Writer Heather Bell Adams, author of “The Good Luck Stone.”
Aug. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Pulpwood Queens Book Club, “Clover Blue” by Eldonna Edwards.
Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Independent Bookstore Day in-store and online at http://www.indiebookstoreday.com/
Aug. 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872. https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. PublicWorksArtCenter.org. Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 29, 12-6 p.m., Soldering Class, $85, Sign up at www.PublicWorksArtCenter.setmore.com
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195, Sunday through Thursday 3-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Aug. 28, 9 p.m. to midnight, Bubba LeMacks.
Aug. 29, 9 p.m. to midnight, Vinyl Daze.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB at the Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
Aug. 31, 6-11 p.m., DJ.
Every Monday night, Free Shag Dance lessons and DJ until 9:30 p.m.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Aug. 26, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
Aug. 28, 8-11 p.m., Joe Pereza.
Aug. 29, 8-11 p.m., Suga’T, David B. and Mike C.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Aug. 29, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dan Riley.
