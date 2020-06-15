Moore shares creativity with Summerville arts scene

My Arts column first reported about this local character back in October 17. Since then, Moore has run for mayor of Summerville and done a bit of acting.
Moore is a good friends of ours; my talented blues beau, Ron Gill, sits in with him occasionally. Fleming is just an all-around good guy who has done a lot to add to the creative local scene.
Regan: What is new since my first column on you?
Fleming Moore: I have recorded music, done acting and filmmaking, and am working as a delivery driver at the The Kickin’ Chicken. I am very excited Bummerville Amphitheater is again teaming up with Homegrown Brewhouse to bring back more live music here.
Regan: You have a new music video?
M: “Frontage Road,” an original song produced by Danielle Howle, will be available as a single on digital platforms. I will celebrate its release on July 31 at Homegrown. We are casting the music video and scouting locations and hope its release will coincide with the October release of the “Essential Fleming Moore,” a collection of recordings from 1993 to now.
R: Why did you run for public office — for mayor of Summerville, your hometown?
M: I love Summerville and her people. I knew my chances were slim but believed I could affect the narrative by drawing voter’s attention to quality of life issues. I was pleased with the outcome. Mayor Waring is a humble public servant and the right man for the job.
R: When did you start acting? You were in, “Time After Time”?
M: In third grade at Summerville Elementary, I was cast as “The Smallest Snake in Ireland” in a St Patrick's Day play. I co-starred with local baseball legend, “Bo” Parks, who played Saint Patrick. Yes, but I do not have an exact date. We finished shooting in Charlotte on February 29, right before the country started sheltering in place. It is in post-production and will be released later this year and entered in film festivals.
R: You have been an extra on “The Righteous Gemstones” and was a photo double for Actor Bruce Dern in
“Mr. Mercedes”—both of which were filmed in Charleston?
M: I was unemployed at that time and my wife talked me into applying. I suppose she was tired of me moping around the house. I really enjoyed being able to observe the process of filmmaking — from the cast to the hundreds of crew members to the directors, it amazes me how everyone works in concert with one another to produce a desired outcome.
It is inspiring working with people who understand that all are essential. Being cast as Bruce Dern’s photo double was very fortuitous, exciting, and fun.
It had the added bonus of opening doors for me to land speaking roles — one as a day player in “Little Cooper,” directed by Lori Lamb (streaming on Amazon), and the other in a supporting role in “Unsound,” a student film, directed by Trever Riney to be released this summer.
R: Both T.V. shows are on hiatus due to COVID-19. You are shooting your own comedy series, “The Podunks”?
M: This pandemic is forcing new paradigms in the film industry — smaller casts and crews. There are fewer opportunities for day players and background actors to find work. I thought trying my hand at filmmaking would be a great way to pursue improving my craft. Summerville has so many fantastic film locations. “The Podunks” is a dark comedy about a lifelong citizen (played by me), who is impervious to changes in his life. He struggles with acceptance and is aggravated by the effects of urban sprawl in his community. He blames his problems on two elitist groups — the “Nuevo Carpet Baggers," northern transplants and “The Good ‘Ole Boys," the local people in positions of power. What began as a creative outlet and chance to act evolved into a proof of concept project that has taken on a life of its own. I’ve teamed up with Brian Dales, the host of a local podcast “Craft Conversations," Bruce Patrick, a lifelong friend and veteran of The Flowertown Players circa 1985, and Thomas Altair, front man for my favorite local band, “Bluesphere”. We have had great fun! We are learning a lot in the process, using the opportunity to hone our acting skills and practice filmmaking. With each episode, our acting skills and production techniques improve. I believe if we had some serious financial backing behind us, we could produce quality content for streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon. The Pilot Episode is available for free streaming on my YouTube channel, Fleming Moore Songwriter/Actor.
R: How do you compare your music with your acting?
M: I love them both. When I write a song, I try to create characters and tell a story the listener can relate to. Hopefully, my lyrics and melodies evoke emotions and conjure up images in listener’s imagination. When I act, I become the character, portraying the emotions through body language and the delivery of dialogue. When I perform music live, I use a lot of the same skills. Body language, imagery and delivery are essential to storytelling and a necessity in both endeavors.
R: Do you think you will run for office again? What is next for you?
M: When I was a child in the 1970’s, there was a man named Mr. Cooper, who was Santa Claus in the Summerville Christmas parade each year. I believe he ran two consecutive times, losing campaigns against Mayor Myers, making him the most unsuccessful mayoral candidate in the history of Summerville. I am considering running two more times to see if I can take that moniker from Mr Cooper. May he rest in peace.
