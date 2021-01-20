Modeling provides options to local model and actor

Donna Wall has worked with and has been represented by the Millie Lewis Talent & Modeling Agency for 20 years. Wall is also represented by CTA (Carolina Talent Agency) based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has done modeling and some acting throughout the years.

She works full-time for a television production company in Charleston. Donna has done photo shoots for print, television commercials, and fashion shows, and has taken acting workshops in the Greater Charleston area.

Regan: How did you first start, in modeling or acting?

Wall: I am originally from the Philadelphia area. I first started in modeling when I was 16 years old. I would take the bus into Philadelphia every Saturday morning for my modeling class at John Robert Powers Modeling School. I looked forward to that every week. I have always loved fashion.

R: You are quite striking—very blue eyes and a terrific physique. What is your secret to looking young?

W: Thank you. That’s so kind of you. I remember growing up and helping my grandfather do different projects on his property. He was super fit and always happy. I asked him what he did to always look so healthy and strong. He said to me, “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I get my sleep, I exercise every day and eat healthy, and you must always be optimistic.”

He would also sing a lot of songs from church which made him feel happy. That stuck with me my whole life. I try to follow those rules every day — although, I do enjoy my occasional red wine. We get only one body — we need to take care of it! I also drink a lot of water and take care of my skin on a daily basis, morning and night.

R: Did you ever have hopes for making it big as a model or actress at all? You were a featured extra as a secretary in “Army Wives” (by Touchstone Television) — wow, what was that like?

W: I never really had hopes of making it big. I just wanted to explore the business and learn as much as I could to see if I liked it and to see where it would take me.

I remember wanting to be on the cover of a magazine when I was younger, and that happened for me! I was on the cover of Boating World with my kids when they were young. My dreams and goals seem to change as I get older.

Now, I am writing a lot of story ideas for movies and am hoping to get them on Lifetime or the Hallmark Channel. It would also be pretty awesome to be in a Lifetime movie or a Hallmark movie playing a mom or grandma.

I loved being in that one scene with Kim Delaney in Army Wives. She is an amazing actress and was really nice to work with.

R: Where did you learn about modeling?

W: I first learned about modeling at John Robert Powers when I was a teenager. I love the fashion industry and have always enjoyed trying different make-up and hair styles.

Modeling in Philadelphia was just a hobby and very hard to make a living from it. I worked full time at a radio station in Philly and also for the Philadelphia Eagles. After moving to South Carolina and having my kids, I decided I wanted to try modeling again, so I called Louise Teems at Millie Lewis and have been working for them ever since (and that was 20 years ago).

Time flies.

Millie Lewis taught me a lot about the industry and has provided me with many wonderful opportunities. I also worked for the agency teaching modeling, etiquette and audition techniques.

R: Who taught you about acting?

W: Even as a child, I loved to act and would create my own shows to entertain family and friends. I officially studied acting through workshops that Millie Lewis offered, as well as workshops at theaters in the Charleston area.

I recently went to a workshop at the South of Broadway. It is always good for actors to hone their acting skills. I especially like improv classes. I also learned teleprompter skills at Trident Tech.

R: Do you prefer modeling or acting? Why or why not?

W: I enjoy both. I love being creative. Actually, you need to be a good actor when you are modeling for print or doing runway. You have to project an image.

I have been in print ads where I had to be a sick person, a happy wife, a grandma to little kids, or someone who is very sad in a hospital sitting by my fake husband.

R: What are your plans for the future?

W: I always set new goals for myself when I realize I have new dreams in my heart. I continue to work on ideas for content, and I have also started working on a clothing design that I am super excited about! I love the business world and learning new things and making things happen. Now, it’s time to explore the fashion industry.