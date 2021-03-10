Members of the Dignity Project gather to promote change within community

After the civil unrest that swept across the nation this summer, the Summerville police department came together and decided to make efforts to break down barriers of diversity within their local community. The grassroots movement, first developed in August 2020, is now known as the Dignity Project, an effort facilitated by the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy. Today, the project encompasses a diverse collection of community members and police officers.
On Feb. 27, the project hosted an event at the Wassamassaw Community Park in Summerville. Members from the Summerville community joined the day at the park with a leading purpose of connecting those in the area that wouldn’t typically end up spending a Saturday afternoon together.
“In this day and time people lose connection because they don’t understand backgrounds or where people are coming from. It’s very important to have events like this so we can bring the two sides together,” said Dr. Hester Young, resident of Summerville and member of the Dignity Project.
Participants played basketball, enjoyed free sweet treats and were able to engage in “coffee with a cop,” a station set up with the intent of spurring real conversations between community members and police.
Deputy Chief Doug Wright of Summerville Police department has been an active part of the project and made efforts to create space for conversations like these as a way of talking about difficult things as a community.
“We wanted there to be really deep conversations with police officers in the community [with] full transparency. Where they can ask questions of us and we can ask questions to them, that way we can understand where we are coming from,” explained Wright.
Team members of the project have been working together since August, with a desire to move ‘conversations to collaborations.’ The project focuses on four main collaboratives that span from developing empathy to engaging in the community.
“The team has delved into deep, honest, and vulnerable conversations around hard topics on police and community issues. It is these issues that, rather than dividing us, have brought us together.” said Chaplain Rich Robinson, Executive Director of Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.
Wright says that people’s life experiences and media influences largely shape their views of law enforcement and he hopes to be a powerful influence in a positive manner.
“When you see our badge you know that the officer who is wearing that badge represents that word dignity,” said Wright.
Members are trusting that this project will serve as a catalyst of change not only within the Summerville Police Department and Summerville community, but for the entirety of law enforcement and its surrounding communities, as they work for a more unified community with shared progress.