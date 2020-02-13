Meet the 2019 Turtle Times staff

James Metzer
James Metzer is 10 years old and was born on July 23, 2009. He goes to school at Summerville Elementary and has been here since 2nd grade.
He is currently in fifth grade in Mrs. Cooke’s class and enjoys being there with all his friends. James says that hungry is one word he would use to describe himself. James’ favorite sport to play is football. He says he likes to play that sport because “it’s fun and you get to tackle people”. James says that fainting baby goats are what makes him laugh. His favorite place to go for vacation is the Smokey Mountains and he likes to go to his friend's house for fun. James says school is important because it’s important to learn.
— By Sadie Swails
Sadie Swails
Sadie Swails is an 11-year-old girl who was born on December 8, 2008. She is a happy, helpful, and joyful person who loves to do gymnastics. “It gets me outside” Sadie said. Her favorite hobbies are playing the piano and playing sports. Sadie has 3 siblings and she is the only girl and she is also the oldest of the three. Her parents inspire her to be a better person by encouraging her to learn and do better in a kind way. Sadie also normally spend time with her family on weekends.
— By Chantel Montgomery
Yann Vasilevski
Ten-year-old Yann Vasilevski was born on April 22, 2009 and has a love for soccer. Yann loves the idea of getting the ball in the goal and gets a feeling that he has helped his team. Yann started playing soccer at the age of 3,and has fallen in love with it ever since. He loves to play a good game of soccer with his brother Nikos which can get a little crazy sometimes.” I like soccer because it makes exercising exciting.”
— By Marlie Crosby
Linus Ingram
Linus Ingram is 11-year-old boy that likes to play soccer at the YMCA. Linus also likes the series Harry Potter. ‘’I like the series because it is long and interesting, because the author surprises the reader a lot,’’ Linus said. Linus has a brother named Ralphie and two dogs named Dolly and June.
— By Elliana Zieg
Elliana Zieg
Elliana Zieg came to SES when she was 8 years old. She lives with her parents, two dogs named Sadie and Kylie and her brother Nathaniel. Elliana was born on December 4th, 2008 in Summerville, SC and enjoys baking, biking, and spending time with her friends. “I like to bake and decorate cakes,” Elliana said. Her favorite food is pizza and she enjoy vacations at the beach. Elliana loves school because it helps prepare her for the future. She leaves school in the afternoon on the bus.
— By Linus Ingram
Renee Dustin
Renee Dustin is a very sanguine person. She is 10 years old, and was born in 2009. Renee’s favorite subject is social studies and she loves to draw. “I like to draw because I want to get better to become an artist,” Renee said. Renee has a twin brother, Christian, and has lived in both Arizona and Louisiana before moving to South Carolina. She moved to South Carolina in the middle of fourth grade. Renee wakes up at 5:30 in the morning refreshed and ready to face the day.
— By Bailee Blome
Elijah Flatt
Elijah Flatt is a kind, energetic, and funny 11-year-old boy. He was born on December 6th, 2008. When he’s not at school, Elijah likes to play football and hang out with his friends. His favorite subject is math & his favorite book series is “Geronimo Stilton”. Elijah says, “The reason I like football is because I get to tackle people without getting yelled at.”
— By Miles Burdiss
Chantel Montgomery
Chantel Montgomery is ten years old and was born on March 24th, 2009, in Summerville, South Carolina. She likes to jump on the trampoline and play outside. “It keeps me active,” she says. She has a brother WIlliam and a sister Imani and loves to eat macaroni. Her favorite movie of all time is Wreck It Ralph.
— By James Metzger
Jeremy Lyman
Jeremy Lyman was born on March, 2nd, 2009. He lives with mom, dad and brother Jaxson. His hobbies are sports and video games. Jeremy’s favorite video game is Madden NFL. His favorite sport is football because he likes to tackle. "I like football because it's fun, fast paced and hard tackle.” Jeremy’s favorite food is pizza and his favorite restaurant is Olive Garden. “I like Olive Garden because their food is good, and their waitresses are nice,” Jeremy says.
— By Cheyenne Holden
Olivia Flaquer
Olivia Flaquer is a funny, kind, and understanding girl. She is 11 years old and was born December 30, 2008. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina and still lives here. Olivia's favorite thing to do after school is gymnastics. She started gymnastics when she was 7 and is still doing it to this day. Olivia likes gymnastics because “It's like a getaway” she says. Olivia's favorite quote is "Being a gymnast means have the strength to hold on and the courage to let go,” by Simone Biles her favorite gymnast. Olivia wants to someday travel to Australia because their time is 12 hours ahead the United States. Olivia has three siblings Briana, Penelope and Sophia.
— By Chelsea Fleming
Zachary Cramer
Zachary Cramer is an 11-year-old boy. He was born on November 2nd, 2008. He lives with his mom, and his dog named Corky. Even though he was born in China he does not speak any Chinese. His favorite color is blue. He enjoys learning about the Titanic and space. When he was in 1st grade, he discovered his love for the Titanic. He also likes to ride his bike outside. Although he likes riding his bike, he dislikes sports. He likes watching YouTube and his favorite hobby is sleeping. Zachary's favorite video game is Minecraft. “I just play it so I can build stuff.”
— By Marlee Elam
Lainey Tinnin
Lainey Tinnin is 11 years old. She was born on December 9, 2009 in South Carolina. Lainey’s favorite sport is soccer. She loves it because she gets to “run around and drain energy.”. When Lainey was 7 years old, she fell in love with soccer. Lainey really loves cheese pizza and her favorite book series is Wings of Fire. When she is not playing soccer, Lainey can be found taking a nap. Lainey has two younger siblings, Charlotte and John.
— By Cullen Bailey
Satine Valla Edwards
Satine Valla Edwards was born on March 13, 2009, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is currently 10 years old. She loves Rollerblading, drawing, reading, and playing with her animals. She also loves eating jasmine rice. Edwards recently participated in the Summerville Elementary Spelling Bee and won first place. Edwards’ biggest role model is her Mom. “My Mom is my biggest role model because she is an author, takes care of my brother, and works at a gallery,” Edwards said.
— By Finley Barker
Christan Dustin
Christan Dustin is ten years old and was born on March 22nd, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. He has a twin sister named Renee. Some activities he enjoys are watching YouTube and playing video games, such as Minecraft. Christan says he likes to play video games because” it's fun and entertaining.”. His favorite food is shrimp and loves to go to Frankie's Fun Park.
— By Daphne Barlow
Cullen Patrick Bailey
Cullen Patrick Bailey likes to play football. His favorite football team is the Clemson Tigers. Bailey loves football the most because, “you can hit people and not get yelled at.” He was born in Charleston, South Carolina. He is eleven years old and enjoys playing in his backyard eating his father’s ribs. His favorite movie is the For Love of the Game.
— By Lainey Tinnin
Chelsea Fleming
Chelsea Fleming is a very kind friendly and creative 11-year-old. She was born in Long Island, NY and moved to South Carolina when she was four. She enjoys playing violin after school. “it's a good way to just relax,” she says. Chelsea find out she loved violin at the age of ten. Chelsea has six siblings. Brothers Joshua, TJ, and Anthony and Matty and her sisters Leah and Hannah.
— By Olivia Flaquer
Iris Jude Barlow
Iris Jude Barlow is 10 years old and was born on June 17, 2009. Her passion is playing video games and her inspiration is the YouTube gamer Flamingo. Iris likes video games because “when she’s bored, it gives her something to do.” When asked the place she likes to hangout the most she said her bedroom is where she likes to hang. Iris’ favorite part of school is that “everyone is nice and caring.”
— By Elijah Flatt
Marlie Crosby
Marlie Crosby is 11 years old and was born in Columbia, SC on September 14, 2008. She is a very good swimmer and is inspired by Kathleen Baker. She started swimming at three and has loved it ever since. Marlie lives in Summerville SC and loves it so much she plans to live in Summerville when she is an adult`` I like swim because it brings out the best in me.”
— By Yann Vasilevski
Cheyenne Holden
Cheyenne Holden was born on May 20, 2009 and lives with her parents. She has three activities she likes to do, like special effect make-up, “It calms me down,” she said. Cheyenne has three dogs, Blossom, Midnight and Smokey. When she’s upset, she sometimes goes outside to play. Her clothes come from different stores and her Aunt Annmarie. She rides the bus to school and wakes up at 1:00 on weekends.
— By Hannah Standridge
Daphne Barlow
Daphne Barlow was born on June 17, 2009 in Summerville, SC. One of her best friends is Hannah Standridge. Daphne loves to eat at Chick-fil-a and drink bubble tea. In her spare time, Daphne’s favorite pastime is to play Roblox. She loves Roblox because “it’s a good way to socialize with friends while playing games.” Daphne almost always pays attention in class and tries her best to get good grades.
— By Christian Dustin
Miles Burdiss
Miles Burdiss is a funny, creative & kind 11-year-old. He was born on November 5th, 2008, and his best friend is Linus. Miles likes to hang out in his front yard when he gets bored, or just when he feels like it. “Sometimes I just need some fresh air.” Miles said.
— By Iris Barlow
Bailee Blome
Bailee Blome was born on May 20th, 2009 to her parents Danielle and Chuck Blome. Blome’s hobbies are singing and playing softball. Blome goes to Summerville Elementary School in South Carolina. She came to this school because her home is 5 minutes away. Blome has been living in South Carolina since she was born.
— By Renee Dustin
Marlee Elam
Marlee Elam is eleven years old. She was born on September 8th, 2008 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She lives with her mom, dad, brother, two dogs and her cat. She has had seven chickens, six dogs, three fish, and one cat in her lifetime including her dogs and cat now. Around the age of six, Marlee discovered her love for softball when she was in her backyard playing catch. Softball is now one of her hobbies. She plays softball because it makes her happy. She plays first base, catcher, and all outfield but mostly first base. In her softball career, she has gotten at least 7 championship rings. She plays first based because she is “left-handed, flexible, and a good catch.”
— By Giselle Emanuel
Hannah Standridge
Hannah Standridge is 11 years old. She was born on January 23rd, 2009. She lives with her three sisters, Emily, Elizabeth and Jaina, her brother Aaron and her grandparent’s family. Hannah likes to draw and sometimes will play on her laptop. Hannah loves to watch YouTube and play Roblox. Hannah’s favorite foods are ramen and pizza. She also likes to go to Taco Bell because they have “amazing quesadillas.”
— By Jeremy Lyman