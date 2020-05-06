Lowcountry Quarantine Take-Out and Delivery keeping Small Businesses Afloat

During the pandemic, businesses are faced with a new way of operating their business for the safety of their customers and employees. Many restaurants are open for take-out and delivery but gaining access to the new hours and availability can be a struggle.
“My goal was to collect the information from them, and start posting on the group showing them the places that were opened, what they have, delivery or take out, and as time evolved people were running on minimal staff so many people began to share more information on their favorite places to eat, and more places that are opened.” Christine England, creator of Lowcountry Quarantine Take-Out and Delivery.
But Christine England, a business owner, approached this issue with a solution. She created the Facebook group “Lowcountry Quarantine Take-Out and Delivery” that let Lowcountry restaurants post their take-out and delivery menus and allows businesses to network and promote their business once approved.
She monitors and approves each post made to the page and emphasizes that the page is not a review page. The page does not support the negativity and bashing of any restaurants. England says a lot of people come to the page a lot asking for recommendations and they’ve been nice outcomes.
“Someone came to the page asking for Chicago style pizza deep dish pizza, but here we have a lot of new york style but not Chicago and my husband saw it, knew how to make it and offered to take some for the people that wanted it for their Friday pizza day,” England said.
The pandemic has shown the adaptability of many restaurants and the creativity different to promote business content through social media. Small businesses have been engaging more and becoming more knowledgeable on socials and building relationships with people according to England.
“They did a feature about our establishment and it has just driven people in since. Above just supporting the local business, she has opened people's eyes to places they didn’t even know existed, and the page has given us a new way to promote!” said Dinah Yo, owner and marketing manager of The Celtic Knot Pub.
Although the page has only been active for eight weeks, it has gained over 21,000 people and is constantly updated for people from business all over the Lowcountry.
Visit the Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/LowcountryTakeoutMenu/