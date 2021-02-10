Love of art expressed on canvas

www.YvonneLRousseau.FineArtStudioOnline.com

https://artonthesquare.gallery/yvonne-rousseau/

https://www.facebook.com/yvonne.rousseau.14

One of the founding artists and co-owners of ART on the Square Gallery here is Yvonne Rousseau.

A native of Charlotte, she moved here for a change in lifestyle back in 1996.

Her work is quite colorful.

She previously taught in Charlotte schools for 30 years and now gives private art lessons. Rousseau works mainly in acrylic and pen and ink but has been revisiting oils as of late.

Regan: What or who inspired you to become an artist? What’s your favorite subject to paint and why?

R: My parents were educators, so I combined what I saw of their love for changing the lives of their students with my love for art.

They exposed me to the arts whenever possible. I was very excited that I had learned to make new colors with my crayons, so when I was scolded for having too many colors on my artwork sheet, I couldn’t understand the teacher not thinking it was wonderful and creative.

That was the reaction I had gotten at my house. This incident heightened my artistic enthusiasm and sparked a take chances with your art attitude that has lasted!

I don’t have a favorite painting subject. My style runs the gamut from abstracts to portraits. The consistent thing in my work is probably my color pallet.

It’s the mixing of colors, moving the paint over a surface, the mixing of an additive to get just the right consistency, rendering the illusion of light next to a shadow — these are some of the things that make painting exciting for me.

R: Your work is at the ART on the Square Gallery at Nexton. How’s it going at that space versus the former Art Central?

R: We are happy with our new location — especially happy that we have increased from 13 artists to a larger number of artists and have a classroom available for workshops and other activities. We loved our Art Central Gallery location but, with lessening foot traffic, we eventually knew that it was time to move to a more visible area with a larger customer base.

R: Aside from giving private lessons, do you conduct art workshops at ART on the Square? What’s involved with private lessons — is it typically a certain number of sessions to learn to paint in acrylic, for example?

R: Private lessons are on hold for now. I will have a workshop at Art on the Square gallery in February on Relief Printmaking which is being sponsored by the Summerville Artist Guild.

R: Your work used to be at the old Courtyard Art Gallery in downtown Charleston — what was that space like?

R: The Courtyard Art Gallery had been in existence for 33 years. It was probably the first cooperative gallery in the Charleston area. It was always exciting to see tourists come back year after year to purchase work from us.

R: What’s on tap for you next?

R: I’m promising myself that I’ll try to work harder on internet publicity. This is difficult for me because that is not my passion. My desire is in creating my art and in my family.

Getting thoughts from my head and heart into the world with the hope that others will enjoy the statements I’m trying to make is what I love doing. I have more art to make with not enough time to make it happen.

Drawings lessons are coming soon at ART on the Square. I start with a little drawing test I’ve developed that lets me know where the students need to begin. They will learn hand-eye-coordination techniques.

This teaches you to develop the skill of drawing with a tool for what your eyes see. I love drawing just as much as painting — it gives me an even more personal connection to the subject I’m working with. People are my favorite subjects to draw using ink washes, markers, pencil or conté crayon.

Yvonne also wrote a poem, “The Empty Canvas Is My Friend”

“It is like meeting a friend for the first time.

“It is anxious anticipation in a new relationship.

“It is emptiness calling to be brought to life.

“It is envisioning what will happen on its surface.

“It is my stark, blank canvas I am greeting.

“It is my first paint stroke transforming.

“It is my happy space in the making.

“It is my peaceful place awakening.

“It is here that I can be in charge of atmosphere.

“It is here that I can create any mood I desire.

“It is here that only my decisions matter.

“It is here that my imagination rule.”