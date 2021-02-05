"Love Letters: the Exhibition" encourages community members to participate

Over the years, our lives have been deeply, intimately and profoundly altered by the transition towards a more media and technology influenced social life and in the process, the art of letter writing has drastically diminished as a common practice in today's society. This year, the Summerville Public Works Art Center and Dorchester County Library are joining together to present “Love letters: the Exhibition,” an art show that centralizes its focus around the written word.
The idea was originally voiced by Kevin Morrissey, head of the exhibition committee for the Public Works Art Center. Quickly, the idea became the official theme as staff members at both the Public Works Art Center and Dorchester County Library began working on the details. Jana Riley, executive director of the Public Works Art Center, is hopeful that the event will ignite optimism during such a dark season.
“Obviously, there’s been some serious negativity and feelings of hopelessness over this last year, no matter how you slice it. Encouraging people to take a step back and sit with different emotions - ones that conjure up feelings of joy - feels very important at this time,” Riley said.
The guidelines for entering work into this exhibition allow creators of all ages to participate and encourage any form of writing that explores love. Further guidelines can be found on the Public Works Art Center website. All entries must be submitted by Wednesday, February 10. A variety of prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners in both an adult and youth category.
Jenn Gleber, Dorchester County Library Branch Manager, supports the ambition of the exhibition theme.
“People are on technological overload and letter writing is a simple way to connect that obviously feels more personal than an email or text. There is also comfort from day-to-day stress in knowing that someone cares enough to take the time to handwrite a letter,” Gleber said.
Both the library and art center are eager to create a space for members of the community to come together and share their writing.
“This has the potential of bringing people from all backgrounds together and that diversity is what makes a community,” Gleber said.