Local musician 'Making country (music) great again'

Interview with Musician/Songwriter Zac Crump
Zac Crump is one of several local musicians whose names I type up every week in my Arts Scene Calendar.
Crump’s been playing music ever since he was a very small child. Crump has a saying about “Making Country Great Again” on one of his Facebook pages. No, he is not political at all — all he is saying is that he is going to remind the world what country music is all about.
Regan: When did you begin in music (writing and/or performing)?
Zac Crump: I began in music at age one. My daddy made us kids take piano lessons at a very early age. I was in the school band from sixth grade until I graduated and have been playing guitar since the seventh grade.
R: Are you mainly a solo act, or do you perform as a duo and/or as part of a band?
C: I have mainly been a solo act, and still am except for a cover band I just recently started playing with. They are an outlaw country band called “Bryan Robert's Band.” I play guitar for them.
R: What percentage of original songs versus covers do you play when you do a gig?
C: I do mostly cover tunes during a gig and maybe 10 originals throughout the night because that is what gets the room singing. I always put my personal twist on it because you can still find a way to wow people even when they are used to hearing the full band version.
When I go out to open mics, I tend to lean toward playing more originals.
R: Do you get any comments from people about your Facebook page name, “Crump: Make Country Great Again” which is close to President Trump’s slogan, "Make America Great Again?" Are you political at all, personally or via your music?
C: I have never been political. From what I can see, they are all lying greedy thieves, and the people who follow and support these potential presidents are crazy, literally crazy. I have always just steered away from all that drama. As for my slogan, people usually just laugh. They get the joke but acknowledge how serious I am, then we move on with the conversation. I have never gotten any hate.
R: You won the “Songwriter of the Month” award by MuFic (The Musical Fiction Alliance of America-hosted by Kevin Church on YouTube)—is this a local alliance?
C: Well, I would not say that I “won" as there are many great musicians out there locally and they are doing their part in helping the world discover each of them, one by one. Yes, they are local and, as far as I know, they only cover local artists that they believe in.
R: Do you have a favorite song by you or another artist? If so, what is it and why do you like it so much?
C: Asking a musician his favorite song is like asking a baby his favorite toy! The answer is going to be the one he is playing with right now! So many songs have a special place in my heart so much so that I can remember where I was and who I was with when I heard it first. A favorite song can and will change every day.
R: Who had the biggest influence on you musically? Is it just Country that you play, or do you tackle other genres?
C: Keith Urban has been the biggest. When I started playing guitar, I had just discovered Urban. After him, it was Brad Paisley and before Keith, it was Kenny Chesney. All these men had great lyrics, music and guitar playing. I liked the humor in the lyrics and the innovation in the guitar playing and the sad story telling songs were always the ones I connected with the best even though I have always been a happy, optimistic kid. It has been mainly country my whole life, but I did go through some phases and I do like other genres. The best way to explain it is that I like 'good' music no matter the genre, but I will always prefer the classic country sound.
R: Any CD’s out?
C: No CD's out. Only what I have posted on Facebook and YouTube. However, over the next year, I will be making it a point to do more recording.
R: What are your plans for future gigs (local & away), and CD’s, etc.?
C: My end goal is to be the next big thing. Whether it is the next Garth Brooks or Kenny Chesney or George Strait, the next ME! It is going to be slow turning, but I have not lost hope yet and I am not going to stop now. Within the next couple of years, I will be doing a lot more to get this show on the road.
Mary E. Regan, Columnist, is a Publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients. Story ideas? Email: Mary@ProPublicist.com