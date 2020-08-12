Local musician brings star-studded career to Summerville

Musician Pete Valencia is a regular guitarist/singer around town. Originally from Globe, Arizona (60 miles from Phoenix), he has played for more than 40 years. He mainly performs country tunes, and has played at weddings, corporate events, private parties and original music shows.
Regan: What brought you to Summerville?
Valencia: I moved here in 2014 to be near my daughter Jacquelyn and granddaughter Cali Mae, and to get away from the cold northeast. I became a professional musician in 1962 when I was 18 and played the guitar for several years with different bands in Phoenix. I moved to the Los Angeles area in 1966 to work on writing some original music and make contacts with local booking agencies, musicians, and night clubs. Moving to L.A. was the best thing I could have done to pursue a musical career.
Regan: Tell us more about your musical travels?
V: In 1971, I joined a Las Vegas show band called D.D. Smith & Company. This was a high energy band that worked many of the casinos and hotels there. They consisted of a lead singer, D.D. Smith; a drummer, bass player, me on guitar, and two female dancers. Everyone in the band was multi-talented, singing and performing several instruments, too. A year later, the band was a back-up band for the famous comedy team of Allen & Rossi’s show. Allen & Rossi was on The Ed Sullivan Show like 40 times, even when The Beatles were on. Being in this gig gave us the exposure to be in front of many celebrities such as Johnny Carson, Buddy Hackett, Tom Jones, Jerry Van Dyke, Charro--all of whom were headliners at the Sahara Hotel Casino. We traveled all over the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada doing our own original shows and dance sets for various night clubs. We also spent 6 weeks in Geneva! We made a lot of good contacts while working in Vegas for about 5 years.
R: What is your favorite musical memory (story)?
V: The met Michael Jackson and the Jackson Family while we were all performing at the MGM Hotel in Las Vegas in 1972 (when Michael) Jackson was just 16 years old. While I performed in the lounge room, the celebrities would perform in the main show room, but we all had dressing rooms on the same floor. I also met B.B. King who was at the Hilton where Elvis played as well as Kenny Rogers. It was so surreal. The D.D. Smith & Co’s first big gig with Allen & Rossi was in New York City performing at the Rainbow Room on the 64th floor of Rockefeller Plaza (with NBC on the 1st floor). On opening night (Nov. 1972) — Ed Sullivan, Dustin Hoffman and Frankie Avalon were in the audience. I was so excited to be able to meet all of them.
After being on the road for several years, in 1974, I decided it was time to plant some roots and moved to Reading, Pennsylvania. I was offered a job as the Entertainment Director in a huge hotel and banquet facility to promote shows. During my tenure, I booked famous celebs such as Tammy Wynette, Ray Charles, BJ Thomas, The 5th Dimension, Brenda Lee, Al Martino, The Four Tops, Gloria Gaynor, and so many others. It was an exciting time to be able to promote these shows and have success with all of them. I wanted to further my marketing career and began working for several radio stations in that area — a rock radio station called Y-102 and a hot country station called The Big I-105. I even worked with Taylor Swift’s dad in radio there as she was from the area. I worked in sales. Working at I-105 resulted in a fantastic chance to work with many famous country artists such as Martina McBride, Neil McCoy, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Sara Evans, Blake Shelton, Joe Diffie and Kenny Chesney. Every fall, I-105 would do a free concert called the Fall Music Fest and that is how we were able to bring in so many great and wonderful country stars.
R: Musically, who do you admire for either performing or songwriting talent?
V: I’ve had a lot of engagements with so many of these celebrities but one who I always wanted to meet was Lionel Ritchie because I admired all his music. The songs he wrote were just unbelievable. I model my guitar playing after Carlos Santana, my idol.
R: Are your original songs blues and/or country?
V: They are more country than blues.
R: What is your favorite place to perform at?
V: Las Vegas because it was a destination point to see entertainment and it really was like a dream come true.
R: What is coming up for you?
V: If it weren’t for the ongoing Coronavirus, I would be working as many events as I could be involved in. I love doing open mics and playing at outdoor events like the Farmers Market and Third Thursday. I believe music is universal so that no matter what genre of music I play, the audience can relate to their own life by going down memory lane. It works the same for me, too.
R: Do you play any other instruments aside from the guitar, or would you like to learn other ones?
V: I play percussion (some drums, conga, bongos) and bass as well.