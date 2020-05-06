Local man honored for service

Of the some 58,000 soldiers who gave their lives during the Vietnam War,17 lived in Dorchester County. This month, the Dorchester Heritage Center invites you to remember a native son of St. George, Clement Bradley Gruber, Sr.
Known by his family as “Bradley,” he was killed in action on March 8, 1968 just shy of his 21st birthday.
Clement Bradley Gruber was born on April 3, 1947, to Owen “Jack” Clement Gruber and Emma Lee Walters Gruber.
He was the oldest of four children, Bradley, Patricia, Greg and Deborah Jean, growing up on a large farm in St. George. Bradley helped his father on the farm even after he graduated from St. George High School in 1965.
In 1966 he married Pattie Weeks and together they had a son, Clement Bradley Gruber, Jr., born on November 28, 1967.
In 1967, Bradley was drafted into the Army. He was sent to Ft. Jackson for basic training and further training at Ft. Gordon.
On Aug. 23, 1967, he was deployed with the 1st Logistical Command, 446th Transportation Company as a Heavy Vehicle Driver to Vietnam and started his tour of duty.
While serving in Da Nang, Bradley was issued a truck that he dearly loved.
He wrote home about his truck and how he could drive it very fast in reverse. Pictures were taken for proof! While on tour, Bradley was asked to use his truck and fill it with sandbags. He did not want to do this so, instead, he volunteered to go on patrol with his unit.
On March 8, 1968, while on patrol in the Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam, his unit took on heavy fire and ight men were killed, including Bradley. They were only a few miles from the DMZ.
Back home in the little country town of St. George, where everyone knew everyone, two military officers came looking for the Gruber home. Local people saw them at the country store asking for directions and figured out exactly why they were there. As they approached Bradley’s parents’ home, his mother was home alone. A friend hurried over on horseback after seeing the men in town.
When Mrs. Emma Lee looked through the window and saw the two men in uniform, she froze. She waited for her friend to approach before she opened the door.
They were told that Bradley was missing in action. The news spread like wildfire. His sister and brother were in St. George leaving school when a friend asked if they had heard the news. When they arrived home, vehicles lined the street as neighbors came in support.
One week later, the Army officials came back to tell the family that Bradley was gone. The Army knew all along that he had been killed even though they were first told he was missing in action. The family was told that he was carried to the hospital where he was operated on but died from his wounds. One week later, his body was sent home. Services were held and Bradley was laid to rest in the UDC Cemetery in St. George. Bradley’s name is inscribed on the Vietnam War Memorial, in Washington, D.C. on panel 43E, Line 54.
A few weeks after his death, the family received a letter from Bradley. The letter was filled with excitement. He had received his orders that when he returned home, he was going to be stationed at Ft. Stewart and would spending some time there for training. Bradley was elated and went on to say he only had 20 more days on tour. Those dreams were left unfulfilled, like many others whose lives were cut short in their prime.
Sadly, stories like this were repeated sixteen times in Dorchester County. The Dorchester Heritage Center honors all those who lost their lives in the service of our country.
Dorchester County’s Vietnam War Lost, but not forgotten:
Donald R. Bair - Jack W. Brasington - Chris Brown, Jr. - Jerry T. Driggers - William Ellis, Jr. - Clement B. Gruber - Vertis J. Hill - William Jenkins - Thomas W. Poore - Gary K. Roberts - Hilbert M. Singletary, Jr. - Joseph O. Strickland - Larry Villanueva - Clarence L. Way - John L. Hines - William T. Smith
Missing in Action – Presumed Dead:
James H. Villeponteaux, Jr.
The Dorchester Heritage Center opened its Veteran’s Exhibit on Memorial Day 2018. In that exhibit, there are remembrances to honor all our local Dorchester County veterans, especially those who gave their lives in the service of our country.
If you have a story to share regarding any of these men or others, please contact us so we may document and preserve it for future remembrances.
COME DISCOVER WITH US!
Dorchester Heritage Center
101 Ridge Street, St. George, SC 29477
843-931-1021