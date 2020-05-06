Local author provides a daily guidebook for life

Shari Stauch of Main Street Reads suggested I profile Herman Dixon, author of “Thoughts Along the Way.” This is a good time to feature his book given all that people are dealing with considering COVID-19.
Dixon, who is also a speaker, consultant, coach, and trainer, wrote this book as a daily guide for people’s self-growth. He is an Executive Advisor and Facilitator at ThinkBIG Dixon where he works with business professionals and individuals to better direct their pathways toward success. He is a member of the local Chamber of Commerce as well as being on the board of directors of the Rotary of Summerville.
Regan: How did this book come about?
Herman Dixon: I put together this book for myself years ago as I was seeking a daily guidebook for myself to ensure I was approaching each day in an effective and positive manner.
I could not find exactly what I wanted, so I looked at my collection of quotes. When one of my management team asked to review it, he mentioned I should turn it into a book.
After retirement and doing some research and rework, I launched forward and decided to publish it.
R: Each chapter focuses on certain words to contemplate, such as Nov. is “Perseverance.” How were the themes chosen?
D: I have found there are 12 prominent traits critical for effective living. In my second book, “12 Life Traits for Effective Living” (an e-book), I break those down in detail. That book is a great supplement to this one.
The order of the 12 traits are critical as each builds upon the previous one. It begins with Attitude and concludes with Happiness.
You must have a viable positive attitude to engage in any undertaking. If you do not, you are certainly doomed to fall short in your efforts. Every individual seeks to cascade to some form of happiness for their life.
That is the pinnacle goal. Therefore, each month is structured so the individual is led through the pathway that leads to happiness.
R: You have a lot of titles after your name. What is been the most rewarding aspect of your life?
D: I am a lifelong learner with many advanced designations associated with my former careers including an MBA.
My thought has always been to provide others with more than they expect. By gaining a higher level of expertise and building my knowledge base, I have been well positioned to help others succeed in their careers and in life.
The most rewarding thing outside of family and religious endeavors is simply that I have always been able to deliver hope to others.
Hope is perhaps the greatest gift that can be given to another. Where there is hope, there is transformation. Where there is change, there are options for a new opportunity. Where there is a fresh opportunity, there is a renewed potential for novel discoveries and a more fulfilled life!
R: What do you see as perhaps the biggest lesson people need to learn about life?
D: The biggest thing I have found is that people do not fully understand that life is not fair. They want all the breaks all the time. They get out of sorts and upset when everything does not go their way. Problems occur. Disappointments will pop up along the way. Yet, with each occurrence, you gain knowledge. You become better aligned to face those problems head on and begin to seek solutions versus continuing to praise the problem. In doing so, they open their mind to possibilities. Afterwards, it is time to celebrate. People tend to also not celebrate enough. Celebrating even a very small accomplishment positions your mind to greater achievement and a higher level of happiness.
R: When do you expect your next book, “Confessions of A Poor Country Boy” to come out?
D: The “Confessions” book I hope to get out by late in the 4th quarter this year or the first of 2021. It is complete except for administrative demands. I also have 2 other books I hope to get out the first quarter of next year: “Hermanisms” is a collection of over 600 original thoughts and quotes. The other, “Lessons on Life and Leadership My Cat Taught Me” should prove to be an uplifting and informational journey on dealing with people and living a good life.
R: What is the best advice or a pertinent quote for us all to be strong and hang on during this current tough period?
D: Famed T.V. host Art Linkletter once said, “Things turn out best for those who make the best of the way things turn out.” There has always been some disaster or other life-threatening attack. You can either throw your hands in the air and run away screaming or stand strong, grasp reality and decide to not allow difficulties to control you.
When you have a positive outlook and you are not a prisoner to worry, your mind will provide you better options. Worry does not add one day to your life. Stop it! You have the power to create the life you choose. As Nike proclaims, “Just Do It!”