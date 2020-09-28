Local author details path to success

In “How I Got From There to Here,” author and attorney Margie A. Pizarro, Esq., shares her story of triumph over adversity.
The book is available through Amazon or at the Antiques & Artisans Village store on Old Trolley Road.
A native of Walterboro, Pizzarro received a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a Master of Education in Divergent Learning from Columbia College.
Pizzarro was born into what some might call unfortunate circumstances, out of wedlock and raised by her mother and grandmother, both domestic workers.
Pizarro was shown the value of education, and she excelled in high school, laying the path for her to attend Clemson. After graduating from Clemson, Pizzarro taught school for 12 years in the Greenville County School District. In 2004, she started law school at the Charleston School of Law as a single parent and graduated in 2007. After one year as an associate attorney for Andy Savage, Margie opened the Pizarro Law Firm LLC in 2008.
Her boutique law practice focuses on personal injury, medical malpractice, family law, criminal defense, and wills and estate law.
She is a member of the Charleston and Dorchester County Bar Associations and is licensed to practice in South Carolina and the federal courts, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court.
She serves on the boards of numerous community and non-profit organizations, and she is active in her church, Lord of the Harvest Christian Faith Center.
Her story illustrates that there are no limits to what one can accomplish so long as the drive is there. It also shows you can make it with perseverance, faith, a positive outlook, and a little help from friends.
Regan: Tell us about your story briefly in terms of the book.
Pizarro: In 2015, I was in Los Angeles for the California Bar Exam. Two weeks before the test, I realized I really did not want to practice law in L.A., so I backed out of the test. I was staying in an Airbnb I had already paid for, so I had to find something to do with my time. I bought an audio recorder and just started recording my thoughts and random stories from my childhood. The project morphed into a biographical snapshot of how I overcame some of my life’s adversities.
Regan: Were you the only one in your family to have attended college?
P: The short answer is yes, but I believe that, just as my path and purpose led me in one direction, members of my family are making contributions based on their path and direction.
Regan: What do you say to people who are still struggling even though they try hard to succeed?
P: When I was trying to pass the California Bar, I spent a lot of time with one of my mentors, Stephen Kolodny. He was a prominent family law attorney in Los Angeles. While studying, I asked Steve to “wish me luck” with some legal theory. His response was, “You make your own luck.” I realized that your “luck” is the hard work and perseverance that you put in to what you do. It is the drive and determination that you bring to each project, and the character and integrity that should be hallmarks of your reputation. I would tell people to create “luck” that will take you places.
Regan: How did you like the writing process?
P: I did not like the writing process at all. I enjoyed making audio recordings of my stories but organizing and editing was just very painful for me.
Regan: Why did you choose to become an attorney? What type of law do you practice?
P: When I was growing up, we only had one TV so we had to watch what the grown-ups wanted to watch — westerns almost every day. The story lines were always the same: good guy gets wrongfully accused; bad guy gets away; someone solves the crime; good guy gets vindicated and rides off into the sunset. I developed a thirst for justice and a commitment to always trying to be a “good guy/girl” like Marshall Dillon or Victoria Barkley or Ben Cartwright.
R: What advice do you have for people who feel they’ve tried everything, and nothing seems to work?
P: Just don’t give up. Keep trying. Examine the possible reasons your plan is not working. Be flexible enough to tweak your plan or start over. Watch the company you keep. Negative energy is dangerous and contagious.
R: Do you have a second book in the works? Can you tell us a little bit about it?
P: I am currently writing my second book in my head right now; a book of positive affirmations told through short stories based on my experiences.
R: What is next for you?
P: I am looking to expand my law practice and open a second office. I am also certified as a life coach, and I hope to begin a practice in coaching and wellness so that I can help people overcome obstacles and live their best lives.