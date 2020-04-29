Local artist brings renowned talent through colorful work

I met local artist Mary Mariner at the grand opening of the ART on the Square Gallery at Nexton a few months ago. Her abstract paintings are gorgeous in both color and dimension. While she is originally from Baltimore, she lived in Naples, Florida, for 25 years. She has been in Summerville since 2018 and is one of several Associate Artists at the gallery in Nexton.
For more information, see: https://bit.ly/3aIXl6e or https://bit.ly/2VYUv7M.
Regan: When did you begin to paint? What attracts you to abstract painting and do you feel that is easier or more difficult than, say, a portrait of nature, an object, or a person?
Mary Mariner: My first experience in painting was in high school. However, I was always sketching when I was a child. I was so enthralled with the oils that I was always late for the next class. It was a while before returning to oils.
R: What was the biggest lesson you learned when you majored in Fine Art in college and/or during your study under Gino Manelli who is from Rome, Italy? How did that opportunity happen to learn from him?
M: There was so much to learn before oils as I found out from master painter Gino Manelli. He moved to the (United States) from Rome, Italy, and he happened to make Maryland his home, where I started taking lessons from him. First there was charcoal drawings, then there are water colorings, and then, finally, oils. Gino taught me so much about how light and dark can make an object appear. He taught landscape, seascapes, and so much more.
R: Are all of your art acrylic on canvas or do you work in other mediums? What’s your favorite thing to paint?
M: I enjoyed all mediums and did not start painting abstracts until later. There are rules for both styles of realism and abstract. It was the freedom of abstract painting and color that I liked. Another thing was that the painting always looked more interesting before it was completed with all the details when painting realism. I have been using texture in my paintings for another effect.
In college, it was watercolor along with other subjects. I also painted on watercolor paper and watercolor board and did sketch book drawings. Canvas and acrylic came later. It is difficult to say my favorite thing to paint. Maybe trees.
R: I see you are a lifetime member of the Naples Art Association. Why did you leave such a beautiful place which had enhanced your creativity and love of color as an artist, to move to South Carolina?
M: Naples, Florida, was my home for 25 years and, although it was difficult to leave there, I had lived alone for the last six years after my husband passed away. My children Kathy and Rick both live here in South Carolina and sometimes my grandson William (Veeck) when he visits his dad. My daughter and her husband Craig wanted me to come here and live with them in their new home. They did not want me to live alone. Although I miss Naples, it is great living here in South Carolina with my children.
R: Who are some of the other nationally known artists whom you have studied under? Have you ever considered teaching art (like a workshop on abstract painting)? Have you ever painted such scenes as the Magothy River (in Anne Arundel County) which you loved as a child growing up in Maryland?
M: Some of the other well-known artists I have studied with in workshops are Wolf Kahn (from Germany), Ed Betts, Charles Movalli, Carol Barnes, and Maxine Masterfield, amongst some others. I have also taught abstract classes at the Naples (FL) Art Association.
R: How are you coping as an artist through this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic?
M: I am coping with the Coronavirus lock-down just as everyone is, but I can’t wait until it is over so we can go out again.
R: What is next for you as an artist?
M: An artist never has to retire. It is something you can always do no matter how old you get. In the past, some of the Naples magazines I’ve been written about in article are: Gulfshore Life and Naples Illustrated, and a few others.
Mary E. Regan, Columnist, is a Publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients.