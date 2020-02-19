Lives Change at Your Library: February is Love-Your-Library Month

FEBRUARY: Love-Your-Library Month
If we have already slacked off on our intentional New Year's resolutions, there is still time to fulfill the one about service. The Friends of Summerville Library (the George H. Seago, Jr., Branch of the Dorchester County Library) welcomes members.
In fact, now is the perfect month to discover more about the Friends organization because February is National Library Lovers' Month.
Observing the month reminds us to get a library card, if we do not already have one. The month also reminds us to consider joining the Friends; joining is the gateway when we value our library and want to volunteer to help in some way.
Though the library is separate from the Friends organization, the two work together resourcefully for lifelong learning in the community. We can visualize the relationship as an image of a "chatterbox" fence: a word used to describe fences constructed with rails in a position so that individuals can respect one another's space, yet still relate (chat) to each other congenially as neighbors.
The Friends of Summerville Library (often referenced with the acronym "FOSL") has, as their Bylaws state, the mission of being a "bridge" connecting the library with the community. We can choose from a number of ways to effect that mission. First of all, the Friends of the Library invite memberships ($10, single; S15, family). Members meet second Tuesdays at 6:30.
As we enter the library on Old Trolley Rd., we find to the left a section with membership information, as well as news of upcoming Friends' events. To learn more, we can also visit the websites (friendsofthesummervillelibrary.weebly.com or dorchesterlibrarysc.org).
Once we become a Friend, we might want to use our interests or talents by joining a committee. The Advocacy Committee makes the public aware of the library's resources. The Book Sale Committee holds book sales several times a year to raise funds which help Friends' activities and also the library's needs and programs, as determined by Branch Manager Jenn Gleber. Other committees include publicity, event-organizing, hospitality, and long-range planning.
Jack Short, author of "Library Friends Guidelines," reminds us: "A literate society is needed for a civilized nation." When we love libraries, we should become a Friend of Summerville Library where we are given opportunities to fulfill our personal resolve while helping to ensure a "literate society."
Ellen E. Hyatt, “recovering" professor of English, is a writer of award-winning poetry and nonfiction. She serves on the Board of Governors of the SC Academy of Authors and as liaison between Friends of Summerville Library and Journal Scene.