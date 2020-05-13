{child_kicker}Live calendar for May 13 to May 19{/child_kicker}
Live Music Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Reopening at 11 a.m. on May 13.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393. No music until further notice. Take-out and delivery.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559 – No music or Events until further notice. Take-out only
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, (Hwy. 61/Ridgeville), 843-377-8844-No music until further notice. Take-out only
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840 – No music until further notice.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189-Closed until further notice.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS/Special Events, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251
Scheduled Performances On Hold Temporarily — Email them at info@flowertownplayers.org with any questions
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075-Closed until further notice.
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470-No music until further notice.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000-No music until further notice. Take-out only
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342-No music until further notice. Take-out only
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-No music until further notice.
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535-No music until further notice.
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967-No music until further notice.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
Please call or see website for store & virtual event details. All Book Clubs are on hold for now.
Stay tuned online for their upcoming Virtual “Happy Hour” to chat about books until clubs can resume.
Store is open for patrons 1 or 2 at a time. Can arrange pick up orders curbside or have them delivered
New Program: “Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club”-see website for details!
May 13, 3-4 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Katy Simpson Smith, Author, “The Everlasting”
May 14, 4-5 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Susan Beckham Zurenda, Author, “Bells for Eli”
May 15, 3-4 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Kristen Arnett, Author, “Mostly Dead Things”
May 18, 6:30-8 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group via Facebook Group page
May 19, 3-4 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Mary Alice Monroe, Author, “On Ocean Boulevard”
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781-Call FMI
Now offering 50% off their regular Professional Modeling & Day Workshops (No Expiration Date) Call 843-285-5570
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200-Closed until further notice.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886-Closed until further notice.
Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696-No music until further notice. Take-out only
OSCAR’S OF SUMMERVILLE, 207 West 5th North St., Summerville, 843-871-3800-No music until further notice. Take-out only
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-No Classes until further notice. Call FMI
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742-Closed until further notice.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 North Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090-No music. Take-out only
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open 5-11 p.m. No music until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 East 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260.
No Third Thursday’s on Hutchinson Square in Downtown Summerville until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
Monday Night Shag Club and all music events postponed until further notice.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600. Open only 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays until further notice.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE: The town is discouraging any public event with more than 50 attendees.
No Farmer’s Market. All public events postponed until further notice.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131. Closed for renovations.
YMCA Downtown YMCA, 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-871-9622. Closed until further notice.
YMCA at THE PONDS, 101 Pottery Cir., Summerville, 843-771-2937. Closed until further notice.
