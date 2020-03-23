Live Music Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sqare Dr., Summerville (29486), 843-871-0297.
Closed until April 1-TBD. The March 21, 12-4 p.m., Watercolor Batiking on Rice Paper with artist Jan Dalton, $50 pp is tentatively rescheduled to May 16. Contact Jan at 843-696-6445 or jandalton@earthlink.net
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road., Summerville, 843-900-0393 — No Music until further notice; Take-Out & Delivery.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559 – No music or events until further notice; Take-Out Only.
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road., (Hghway 61/Ridgeville), 843-377-8844, No music until further notice; Take-Out Only.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840 – No Music until further notice
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189. Closed Until Further Notice.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS/Special Events, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251
- Scheduled Performances On Hold Temporarily.
- Email them at info@flowertownplayers.org with any questions
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, 843-871-5075-Closed until further notice.
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470. No music until further notice.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000. No music until further notice; Take-Out Only
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342. No music until further notice; Take-out only.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. No music until further notice
IMPACT CREATIVE ARTS ACADEMY, 100 Old Trolley Rd./Ste. B, Summerville, 843-419-6766, Closed until March 29. Questions? Email: Jen@ImpactCAA.com.
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, 843-225-3535. No music until further notice.
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967. No music until further notice.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171. Note: People may call the bookstore to arrange joining book clubs via speakerphone or a Zoom.com session.
-March 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Book signing with Cynthia Wein Lett, “The Art of Etiquette--An Adult Coloring Book”
- March 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200-Closed until further notice
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd Nrth St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886-Closed until further notice
Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696. No music until further notice; Take-out only.
OSCAR’S OF SUMMERVILLE, 207 West 5th North St., Summerville, 843-871-3800. No music until further notice; Take-Out Only.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Closed until further notice.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090. No music. Take-out only.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. No music until further notice.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600., Open, but no public programs until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 E. 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260
No Third Thursday on Hutchinson Square/Downtown Summerville until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
- Monday Night Shag Club and all musci events postponed until further notice.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121. No music until further notice. Take-out only
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700. No music until further notice; Take-out only.
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE: The Town is discouraging any public event with more than 50 attendees.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131. Closed during march for renovations
YMCA Downtown YMCA, 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-871-9622-Closed Until Further Notice
YMCA at THE PONDS, 101 Pottery Cir., Summerville, 843-771-2937-Closed Until Further Notice.
