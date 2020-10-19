You have permission to edit this article.
Live calendar for Oct. 21-27

Live Music Scene

  • Updated

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Open daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/.

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – Oct. 23, 7-10 p.m., Ed Saulisbury

CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org

GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000

Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342

Oct. 22, 7-10 p.m., Ron Daniel; Oct. 23, 7-10 p.m., Jerimiah King; Oct. 24, 7-10 p.m., Paul Stone

KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535, Every Fri., 7-10 p.m., Music on the patio

MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com

Oct. 22, 6:30-8 p.m., Pulpwood Queens Book Club, “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix

Oct. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Book launch, “The Ocean at Night” with Author Lorna Hollifield

Oct. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group

MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781

Offering 50% off their regular Prof. Modeling & Day Workshops (No Expiration Date) Call 843-285-5570

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200

Oct. 22, 7-10 p.m., Jaykob Kendrick duo; Oct. 23, 7-10 p.m., Bender Funk duo

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m., Lenny Burridge;

Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m., Ben Somewhere

OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696, Oct. 24, 12-3 p.m., Joe Fisher

PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430

W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller

PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric!

For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org

Classes: https://publicworksartcenter.square.site/shop/classes/2

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195

Oct. 23, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Kael Jackson; Oct. 24, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Chhicken Scratch

SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339-See summervilleorchestra.org

See: https://www.facebook.com/SummervilleOrchestra/?ref=page_internal

Oct. 21, 6-7 p.m., Virtual Online - Monthly Music Chat on How to: Jazz – Livestream via Facebook page

Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m., Virtual Online - SOJazz Ensemble at Coastal Coffee Roasters playing “New Orleans Jazz”

TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700

Oct. 21, 7-10 p.m., Seth Carlson; Oct. 23, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, Oct. 23, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Johnny Cox, Jr.

