Live Music Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Open Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CELTIC KNOT PUB (THE), 208 E. 5th North St., Summerville, 843-261-0258.
Jan. 31, noon to 3 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Jan. 29, 7-10 p.m., Ed Saulisbury.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-376-4559.
Jan. 30, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Jan. 27, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music and Spoken Word.
Jan. 28, 7-9 p.m., Mike Freund.
Jan. 29, 7:30-10 p.m., Fleming Moore;
Jan. 30, 7:30-10 p.m., The LowBillies
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Park Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000.
Jan. 31, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. All music gigs 6-9 p.m.
Jan. 27, Justin Hodge.
Jan. 28, Johnny Cox Jr.
Jan. 29, James Anderson.
Jan. 30, Jharal Griffin.
Jan. 31, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic;
Feb. 2, David Collins
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85 E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676.
Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion and guests.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Jan. 27, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for children.
Jan. 28, 6:30-8 p.m., Pulpwood Queens Book Club, “Spellbound Under the Spanish Moss: A Southern Tale of Magic” by Connor Judson Garrett and Kevin N. Garrett.
Feb. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/
Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU.
Jan. 28, 7-10 p.m., Joal Rush.
Jan. 29, 7-10 p.m., Downtown Abby & The Echos
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.
Jan. 29, 7-9 p.m., Forty Mile Detour
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.
Sundays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225, PublicWorksArtCenter.org
Two Exhibits until Feb. 27: “Charting the Way: A Collage Show” by Victoria Platt Ellis (East Gallery) and “The Maker’s Show” – regional artist’s functional art (West Gallery).
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Fridays and Saturdays, 9 p.m. to midnight is music.
Jan. 29, Jefferson Coker.
Jan. 30, Deadontime.
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/
Feb. 1 is Weekly Monday Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, 7-8 p.m. Via Facebook Live: https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/
Or ttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Jan. 27, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
Jan. 30, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Jan. 29, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Johnny Cox Jr.