Live Arts and Music

Live Music Scene

Down Town Abby and the Echoes

Down Town Abby and the Echoes will perform 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29 at Montreux Bar and Grill in Summerville.

 Photo provided

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Open Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/

CELTIC KNOT PUB (THE), 208 E. 5th North St., Summerville, 843-261-0258.

Jan. 31, noon to 3 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor.

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.

Jan. 29, 7-10 p.m., Ed Saulisbury.

COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-376-4559.

Jan. 30, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic

CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.

Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org.

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.

Music every night 6-9 p.m.

Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.

Jan. 27, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music and Spoken Word.

Jan. 28, 7-9 p.m., Mike Freund.

Jan. 29, 7:30-10 p.m., Fleming Moore;

Jan. 30, 7:30-10 p.m., The LowBillies

HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Park Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000.

Jan. 31, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection.

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. All music gigs 6-9 p.m.

Jan. 27, Justin Hodge.

Jan. 28, Johnny Cox Jr.

Jan. 29, James Anderson.

Jan. 30, Jharal Griffin.

Jan. 31, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic;

Feb. 2, David Collins

JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85 E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676.

Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion and guests.

MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.

Jan. 27, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for children.

Jan. 28, 6:30-8 p.m., Pulpwood Queens Book Club, “Spellbound Under the Spanish Moss: A Southern Tale of Magic” by Connor Judson Garrett and Kevin N. Garrett.

Feb. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group.

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/

Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU.

Jan. 28, 7-10 p.m., Joal Rush.

Jan. 29, 7-10 p.m., Downtown Abby & The Echos

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.

Jan. 29, 7-9 p.m., Forty Mile Detour

PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.

Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.

Sundays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller.

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225, PublicWorksArtCenter.org

Two Exhibits until Feb. 27: “Charting the Way: A Collage Show” by Victoria Platt Ellis (East Gallery) and “The Maker’s Show” – regional artist’s functional art (West Gallery).

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.

Fridays and Saturdays, 9 p.m. to midnight is music.

Jan. 29, Jefferson Coker.

Jan. 30, Deadontime.

SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/

Feb. 1 is Weekly Monday Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, 7-8 p.m. Via Facebook Live: https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/

Or ttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A.

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.

Jan. 27, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.

Jan. 30, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan.

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.

Jan. 29, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Johnny Cox Jr.

Send your Arts & Culture dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.