Live calendar for Oct. 28 to Nov. 3
Live Music Scene
ANTIQUES & ARTISANS VILLAGE, 619 Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-5368.
Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fall Crafts Festival
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Daily from noon to 6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/ Seeking New Artists.
THE AXE JOINT, 120 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-285-8549.
Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., Scare in the Square with John Hanks music and costume contest.
BLACKWATER ON THE ASHLEY, Camp field, Summers Drive and Highway 17-A S, Ridgeville (Across from Summers Corner)
Oct. 31, Gates open at 1 p.m. Music 2 p.m. to midnight for day pass $45; if you’re camping add $20. FMI, see https://theholytechcollective.com/events.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m., Shane Clark.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/ .
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.
Oct. 29-Nov. 8, “Durang & Ives” six one-act plays.
GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/ .
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m..
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Oct. 29, 7-10 p.m., Ron Gill.
Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m., Fleming Moore.
Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., Eric Barnett.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.
Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., Butch Souldonor.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Oct. 28, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids.
Nov. 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200.
Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m., Jefferson Coker.
Oct. 29, 7-10 p.m., Joal Rush.
Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m., Matt Jordan.
Oct. 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Halloween Party with DJ Sean Bass.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.
Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., Moonlight Ale.
OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.
Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m., T&J’s Jazz Band.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
Wednesdays and Fridays 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.
Sundays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872. New Arty Fabric.. https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. PublicWorksArtCenter.org.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Oct. 30, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.
Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to midnight, Halloween Party with Phileos.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Oct. 28, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
Oct. 30, 8-11 p.m., David Grunstra.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Oct. 30, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ben Somewhere
