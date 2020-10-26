You have permission to edit this article.
Live calendar for Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

Live Music Scene

Live Music Scene

ANTIQUES & ARTISANS VILLAGE, 619 Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-5368.

Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fall Crafts Festival

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Daily from noon to 6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/ Seeking New Artists.

THE AXE JOINT, 120 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-285-8549.

Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., Scare in the Square with John Hanks music and costume contest.

BLACKWATER ON THE ASHLEY, Camp field, Summers Drive and Highway 17-A S, Ridgeville (Across from Summers Corner)

Oct. 31, Gates open at 1 p.m. Music 2 p.m. to midnight for day pass $45; if you’re camping add $20. FMI, see https://theholytechcollective.com/events.

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.

Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m., Shane Clark.

CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.

Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/ .

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.

Oct. 29-Nov. 8, “Durang & Ives” six one-act plays.

GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/ .

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.

Music Every Night 6-9 p.m..

Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.

Oct. 29, 7-10 p.m., Ron Gill.

Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m., Fleming Moore.

Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., Eric Barnett.

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.

Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., Butch Souldonor.

MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.

Oct. 28, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids.

Nov. 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200.

Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m., Jefferson Coker.

Oct. 29, 7-10 p.m., Joal Rush.

Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m., Matt Jordan.

Oct. 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Halloween Party with DJ Sean Bass.

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.

Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., Moonlight Ale.

OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.

Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m., T&J’s Jazz Band.

PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.

Wednesdays and Fridays 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.

Sundays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller

PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872. New Arty Fabric.. https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. PublicWorksArtCenter.org.

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.

Oct. 30, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.

Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to midnight, Halloween Party with Phileos.

TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/.

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.

Oct. 28, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.

Oct. 30, 8-11 p.m., David Grunstra.

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.

Oct. 30, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ben Somewhere

Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.

