Live music calendar Mar. 31-April 6

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CELTIC KNOT PUT, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, Apr. 4, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – Apr. 2, 7-10 p.m., Matt Furlong
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – Apr. 3, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840, Apr. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
GYPSY PARLOR, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-872-5487-Pr. 3 – Apr. 2, 5-8 p.m., 1st Fri. with Fleming Moore/Bobby Napier/Ron Gill.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000, Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342 Mar. 31, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music & Spoken Word; Apr. 1, 7-9 p.m., Jig Wiggler; Apr. 2, 7:30-10 p.m., Hunter Moss; Apr. 3, 7:30-10 p.m., Noah Grove HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, Apr. 4, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m. Mar. 31, Justin Hodge; Apr. 1, Johnny Cox, Jr.; Apr. 2, James Anderson; Apr. 3, Fleming Moore/Tanner Dieppe/Ron Gill; Apr. 4, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic; Apr. 6, David Collins.
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, Apr. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion & guests
KNIGHTSVILLE GEN. STORE, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8116, Apr. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Spring Fling Arts & Crafts
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com, Mar. 31, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids; Apr. 1, 6:30-8 p.m. (Virtual Only) Pulpwood Queens Book Club on “The Chanel Sisters” by Judithe Little; Apr. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, Book signing with Beverly Bowers Jennings, “Shrimp Tales: Small Bites of History” Apr. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781, Apr. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kids/Teens Workshop
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, Apr. 1, 6-9 p.m., Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt; Apr. 2, 6-9 p.m., Matt Jordan & 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Revelry Soul; Apr. 4, 4-7 p.m., Matt Jordan NAILED IT DIY, 116 So. Main St., Summerville, 843-377-5448, Apr. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spring Break Camp for Kids OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, 7-9 p.m., Mar. 18-Name that Tune; Apr. 2-Josh Mitchum; Apr. 3-Eric Barnett
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430 W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric!
For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org through April 16: “Deep Blue: An Indigo Exhibition” (East Gallery) & “Connected: The Annual Studio Artist Exhibition” (West Gallery)
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to 12 midnight, Apr. 2, The Big Show; Apr. 3, Chicken Scratch
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/ Apr. 5, 7-8 p.m., Weekly Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, Via Facebook Live! Event through link. https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, Mar. 31, 7-10 p.m., Drew Marler; Apr. 2, 8-11 p.m., Suga ‘T & the OT’s; Apr. 3, 8-11 p.m., Allie Pietry.
TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, Mar. 31, 7-10 p.m., Doctor Driver & The Big Show; Apr. 2, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Baggage Claim
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A So. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, Apr. 1, 6:30-9p, Sip ‘N Paint/”Her Wrap” & “Cute Piggy”; Art with Andre $35, Apr. 2, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ben Somewhere
