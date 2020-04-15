Live Arts Scene

Live calendar for April 15-21

{child_kicker}Live calendar for April 15-21{/child_kicker}

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Squre Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Closed until further notice.

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393. No music until further notice. Take-out and delivery.

COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559. No Music or Events until further notice. Take-out only.

CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, Highway 61, Ridgeville. 843-377-8844. No Music until further notice. Take-out only.

CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840. No Music until further notice.

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189. Closed until further notice.

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS/Special Events, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251. Scheduled performances on hold temporarily. For more information, send email to info@flowertownplayers.org.

GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075. Closed until further notice.

THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave., Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470. No music until further notice.

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. No music until further notice.

KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535. No music until further notice.

LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967. No music until further notice.

MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.

Note. Writer’s & Book Clubs attendees should call or check website for virtual event details.

Starting M., April 6 at 5 p.m., patrons may pick up orders curbside only or have them delivered.

  • April 16, 5 p.m., Virtual “Reader Meet Writer” Event with Stephen Wright, Author, “The Coyotes of Carthage.”
  • April 20, 6.30-8.30 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group (via Phone)
  • April 21, 4 p.m., Virtual “Reader Meet Writer” Event with Lee Smith, Author, “Blue Marlin”

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Closed until further notice.

OAK Road BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886. Closed until further notice.

Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

OSCAR’S OF SUMMERVILLE, 207 West 5th North St., Summerville, 843-871-3800. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872No Classes until further notice. Call FMI.

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Closed until further notice.

SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090. No music. Take-out only.

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. No music until further notice.

SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 East 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260. No Third Thursday on April 16 on Hutchinson Square/Downtown Summerville until further notice.

SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416. Monday Night Shag Club & All Music Events Postponed Until Further Notice.

THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600. Closed until further notice.

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE. The Town is discouraging any public event with more than 50 attendees. No Farmer’s Market or public events until further notice.

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131. Closed for Renovations

YMCA Downtown YMCA, 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-871-9622. Closed until further notice.

YMCA at THE PONDS, 101 Pottery Cir., Summerville, 843-771-2937. Closed until further notice.

