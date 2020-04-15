{child_kicker}Live calendar for April 15-21{/child_kicker}
Live Arts Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Squre Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Closed until further notice.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393. No music until further notice. Take-out and delivery.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559. No Music or Events until further notice. Take-out only.
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, Highway 61, Ridgeville. 843-377-8844. No Music until further notice. Take-out only.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840. No Music until further notice.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189. Closed until further notice.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS/Special Events, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251. Scheduled performances on hold temporarily. For more information, send email to info@flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075. Closed until further notice.
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave., Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470. No music until further notice.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. No music until further notice.
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535. No music until further notice.
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967. No music until further notice.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Note. Writer’s & Book Clubs attendees should call or check website for virtual event details.
Starting M., April 6 at 5 p.m., patrons may pick up orders curbside only or have them delivered.
- April 16, 5 p.m., Virtual “Reader Meet Writer” Event with Stephen Wright, Author, “The Coyotes of Carthage.”
- April 20, 6.30-8.30 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group (via Phone)
- April 21, 4 p.m., Virtual “Reader Meet Writer” Event with Lee Smith, Author, “Blue Marlin”
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Closed until further notice.
OAK Road BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886. Closed until further notice.
Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
OSCAR’S OF SUMMERVILLE, 207 West 5th North St., Summerville, 843-871-3800. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872No Classes until further notice. Call FMI.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Closed until further notice.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090. No music. Take-out only.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. No music until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 East 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260. No Third Thursday on April 16 on Hutchinson Square/Downtown Summerville until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416. Monday Night Shag Club & All Music Events Postponed Until Further Notice.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600. Closed until further notice.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE. The Town is discouraging any public event with more than 50 attendees. No Farmer’s Market or public events until further notice.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131. Closed for Renovations
YMCA Downtown YMCA, 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-871-9622. Closed until further notice.
YMCA at THE PONDS, 101 Pottery Cir., Summerville, 843-771-2937. Closed until further notice.
