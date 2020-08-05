Live Arts Scene

You have permission to edit this article.
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sqare Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/.

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.

Aug. 7, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons

COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.

Aug. 8, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic

CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.

Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/

GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.

Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342

Aug. 6, 7-9 p.m., Lowbillies.

Aug. 7, 7:30-10 p.m., Ron Daniel featuring Bobby Napier

Aug. 8, 7:30-10 p.m., Tristan Lamunion

MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com

Aug. 6, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club, “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd

Aug. 6, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Odie Lindsey, Author, “Some Go Home”

Aug. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group

Aug. 11, 5-6 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Kim Powers, Author, “Rules for Being Dead”

Aug. 11, 6:30-8 p.m., Thrill in the ‘Ville Book Club, “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben

PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric!

For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. For More Info., see: http://publicworksartcenter.org/

Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Satrday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open Sunay to Thursday 3-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., The Big Show.

Aug. 8, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Obvious Liars.

SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416

Aug. 10, 6-11 p.m., DJ. Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for Open Dance

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700

Aug. 5, 7-10 p.m., Lowbillies.

Aug. 7, 8-11 p.m., Drew Marler.

Aug. 8, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.

Aug. 7, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Justin Hodge.

Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.

