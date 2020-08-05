Live Arts Scene

Live calendar for Aug. 5-11
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sqare Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Aug. 7, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.
Aug. 8, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
Aug. 6, 7-9 p.m., Lowbillies.
Aug. 7, 7:30-10 p.m., Ron Daniel featuring Bobby Napier
Aug. 8, 7:30-10 p.m., Tristan Lamunion
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
Aug. 6, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club, “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd
Aug. 6, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Odie Lindsey, Author, “Some Go Home”
Aug. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group
Aug. 11, 5-6 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Kim Powers, Author, “Rules for Being Dead”
Aug. 11, 6:30-8 p.m., Thrill in the ‘Ville Book Club, “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric!
For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. For More Info., see: http://publicworksartcenter.org/
Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Satrday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open Sunay to Thursday 3-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., The Big Show.
Aug. 8, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Obvious Liars.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416
Aug. 10, 6-11 p.m., DJ. Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for Open Dance
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700
Aug. 5, 7-10 p.m., Lowbillies.
Aug. 7, 8-11 p.m., Drew Marler.
Aug. 8, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Aug. 7, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Justin Hodge.
Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.