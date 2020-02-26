Live calendar for Feb. 26 to March 3

Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297.

Feb. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oil Painting on Yupo paper workshop, $50 per person/includes materials-Spots limited/Call to reserve. Belleanderson223@gmail.com or ph 843-863-8828.

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.

Feb. 28, 9 p.m. to midnight, Edward Saulisbury;

Feb. 29, 6-9 p.m., Brandon Simmons

COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.

Feb. 20, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic.

Feb. 27, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic.

Feb. 28, 7-9 p.m., Summerville Orchestra/Encore Series-Dancing with Dragons/Self-Discovery.

Feb. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Farmer’s Market.

CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.

Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith Miller.

Mar. 3, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic.

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251.

Feb. 27, 28, 29, 8 p.m., “The Death of Walt Disney” by Flowertown Underground—Call for Tickets.

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.

Daily music Sunday through Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 4-7 p.m. and 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ron Nihoff & Friends.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.

Feb. 27, 8-10 p.m., Eric Barnett.

Feb. 28, 8-10 p.m., Jerimiah King.

Feb. 29, 8-10 p.m., Paul Stone Project.

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.

Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m., Live Jazz.

Feb. 27, 6-9 p.m., Bluegrass with James Anderson.

Feb. 28, 6-9 p.m., Daniel “Doc” Gerber/pianist.

Feb. 29, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic/Justin Hodge.

March 1, noon to 4 p.m., Acoustic Sunday with Butch Souldonor

March 1, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Open Mic.

March 2, 6-9 p.m., Joshua Jarman.

March 3, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic/David Collins.

LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den,” 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967.

Feb. 27, 5-8 p.m., Palmetto Soul.

MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171.

Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Book Signing/”Growing Up Gullah in the Lowcountry” by Josie Olsvig.

Feb. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Book Signing/”Thoughts Along the Way” by Herman Dixon.

March 1, 3-7 p.m., Birthday Bash-We’re 1 Years Old!.

Mar. 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group.

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200.

Feb. 26, 7-10 p.m., Eddie Bush.

Feb. 28, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Jimmy Mowery & the New High.

Feb. 29, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Carolina Sky Band.

Mar. 2, 7-10 p.m., South Carolina Blues Alliance.

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.

Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m., Bikes & Brews with Bootless.

OTC: Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-1843.

Feb. 28, 7-10 p.m., Josh Jarman.

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Sign up for classes: https://www.facebook.com/pg/publicworksartcenter/events/?ref=page_internal.

Feb. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., 2nd-Session Techniques in Acrylic Painting class for Adults, $50 per person.

Feb. 29, 12-1:30 p.m., Young at “Art”/Elementary Art for adults and children, $25/each.

Until Mar. 13, “Founder’s Show” (West Galley) and “Into the Light” (Drayton Smith’s works/East Galley).

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.

Feb. 29, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Baggage Claim.

SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416

March 2, 7-8 p.m. (Every Monday Night), Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for Open Dance

TIKI TACO, 1525 Old Trolley Road, 843-900-8811.

Feb. 27, 7-11 p.m., Live Music & Trivia with Dr. Driver

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.

Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m., Brandon Simmons.

Feb. 28, 8-11 p.m., Dee Coulter.

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.

Feb. 28, 7-10 p.m., The Sweetgrass Revival.

Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.

