Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297.
Feb. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oil Painting on Yupo paper workshop, $50 per person/includes materials-Spots limited/Call to reserve. Belleanderson223@gmail.com or ph 843-863-8828.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Feb. 28, 9 p.m. to midnight, Edward Saulisbury;
Feb. 29, 6-9 p.m., Brandon Simmons
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.
Feb. 20, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic.
Feb. 27, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic.
Feb. 28, 7-9 p.m., Summerville Orchestra/Encore Series-Dancing with Dragons/Self-Discovery.
Feb. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Farmer’s Market.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith Miller.
Mar. 3, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251.
Feb. 27, 28, 29, 8 p.m., “The Death of Walt Disney” by Flowertown Underground—Call for Tickets.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Daily music Sunday through Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 4-7 p.m. and 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ron Nihoff & Friends.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Feb. 27, 8-10 p.m., Eric Barnett.
Feb. 28, 8-10 p.m., Jerimiah King.
Feb. 29, 8-10 p.m., Paul Stone Project.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.
Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m., Live Jazz.
Feb. 27, 6-9 p.m., Bluegrass with James Anderson.
Feb. 28, 6-9 p.m., Daniel “Doc” Gerber/pianist.
Feb. 29, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic/Justin Hodge.
March 1, noon to 4 p.m., Acoustic Sunday with Butch Souldonor
March 1, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Open Mic.
March 2, 6-9 p.m., Joshua Jarman.
March 3, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic/David Collins.
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den,” 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967.
Feb. 27, 5-8 p.m., Palmetto Soul.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171.
Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Book Signing/”Growing Up Gullah in the Lowcountry” by Josie Olsvig.
Feb. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Book Signing/”Thoughts Along the Way” by Herman Dixon.
March 1, 3-7 p.m., Birthday Bash-We’re 1 Years Old!.
Mar. 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200.
Feb. 26, 7-10 p.m., Eddie Bush.
Feb. 28, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Jimmy Mowery & the New High.
Feb. 29, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Carolina Sky Band.
Mar. 2, 7-10 p.m., South Carolina Blues Alliance.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.
Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m., Bikes & Brews with Bootless.
OTC: Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-1843.
Feb. 28, 7-10 p.m., Josh Jarman.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Sign up for classes: https://www.facebook.com/pg/publicworksartcenter/events/?ref=page_internal.
Feb. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., 2nd-Session Techniques in Acrylic Painting class for Adults, $50 per person.
Feb. 29, 12-1:30 p.m., Young at “Art”/Elementary Art for adults and children, $25/each.
Until Mar. 13, “Founder’s Show” (West Galley) and “Into the Light” (Drayton Smith’s works/East Galley).
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Feb. 29, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Baggage Claim.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416
March 2, 7-8 p.m. (Every Monday Night), Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for Open Dance
TIKI TACO, 1525 Old Trolley Road, 843-900-8811.
Feb. 27, 7-11 p.m., Live Music & Trivia with Dr. Driver
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
Feb. 28, 8-11 p.m., Dee Coulter.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Feb. 28, 7-10 p.m., The Sweetgrass Revival.
Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.