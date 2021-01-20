Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
AXE JOINT (THE), 120 No. Main St., Summerville, 843-285-8549, Jan. 23, 7-10 p.m., Clayton Louis
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – Jan. 22, 7-10 p.m., Matt Furlong
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – Jan. 23, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
Jan. 20, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music & Spoken Word; Jan. 21, 7-9 p.m., Tristan Lamunion; Jan. 22, 7:30-10 p.m., Jig Wiggler;
Jan. 23, 7:30-10 p.m., George Alan Fox
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, Jan. 24, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection
HUTCHINSON SQUARE, Pavillion (in front of Cuppa Manna) Summerville
Jan. 21, Third Thursday, 6-8:30 p.m., Summer Royalty band at the pavillion & music at Short Central
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m.
Jan. 20, Justin Hodge; Jan. 21, Johnny Cox, Jr.; Jan. 22, Zach Crump; Jan. 23, Ben Somewhere; Jan. 24, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic;
Jan. 26, David Collins
IT’S A MYSTERY TO ME BOOK CLUB, Contact Sandra Baden at 843-224-4250, Summerville
Jan. 21, 6:30-9 p.m., Virtual via Zoom on “The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Scott Turton
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion & guests
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
Jan. 20, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids;
Jan. 23, 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon, Book signing with Peter Cotton, Author, “Fred the Snake”
Jan. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes writer’s group
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781, 50% off select workshops/No Expir. Date
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, Call re: Music https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ OR Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU, Jan. 21, 7-10 p.m., Matt Jordan
NEXTON, 116 Clearblue Loop, Summerville, 843-900-3200
Jan. 23, (whole event 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)-11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Music by Cat Strickland (Midtown area)
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Jan. 22, 7-9 p.m., Lenny Burridge
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430
W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric! For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org
Jan. 21, 6-8:30 p.m., “Charting the Way: A Collage Show” by Victoria Platt Ellis (East Gallery) & “The Maker’s Show” – regional artist’s functional art (West Gallery)-Exhibits run until Feb. 27.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195 – F & Sa 9 p.m. to 12 midnight is music
Jan. 22, The Big Show with Keith Driver; Jan. 23, Holy City Harlots with Matt Furlong
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/
Jan. 25 is Weekly Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, 7-8 p.m. Via Facebook Live! Event through link. https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700
Jan. 20, 7-10 p.m., Dee Coulter; Jan. 23, 8-11 p.m., Suga’ T & The O.T.’s
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, Jan. 21, 6-9 p.m., Chris Sullivan;
Jan. 22, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dylan Evans; Jan. 26, 6:30-9 p.m., Sip N Paint, $35, Art with Andre
