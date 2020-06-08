Live Arts Scene

Live calendar for June 10-16
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, https://artonthesquare.gallery/
Daily from noon to 6 p.m.
BLACKWATER ON THE ASHLEY, Camp field, Summers Drive & Highway 17-A South, Ridgeville (Across from Summers Corner)
June 14, 5-9 p.m., Susan Curry, Kevin Church, Bender Funk band — $10 cover/no pets
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
June 12, 9 p.m. to Midnight, Shane Clark
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.
June 11, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, Ridgeville, 843-377-8844
No Music until further notice. Take-out only.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
No Music until further notice
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251
On Hold, info@flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave., Suite D, Summerville, 843-377-8470.
No music until further notice.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
June 11, 7-9 p.m., Bri Werkman.
June 12, 7:30-10 p.m., Ron “Poke Chop” Gill.
June 13, 7:30-10 p.m., Mike Freund.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.
No music until further notice.
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535.
No Music until further notice
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den,” 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967.
No music until further notice
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
New Program: Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club. See website for details.
June 11, 4-5 p.m., Virtual Reader Meet Writer, TJ Klune, author, “The Extraordinaries!”
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200.
Closed until further notice.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886.
Closed until further notice
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872.
Call for more information. New Arty Fabric.
For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. http://publicworksartcenter.org/
Reopening June 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,
Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090.
No Music. Dine in patio and take-out.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Open Sunday to Thursday, 3-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
June 12, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Big Show/Keith Driver.
June 13, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Danger Country.
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 E. 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260
Third Thursday’s On Hold
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
June 15, 7-8 p.m. (Every Monday Night), Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for open dance.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121.
June 12, 7-10 p.m., Michael Peifer.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
June 10, 7-10 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
June 12, 8-11 p.m., Joe Perezo.
June 13, 8-11 p.m., Drew Marler.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
June 12, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Thompson Faulk.
Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com.