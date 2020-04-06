Live Arts Scene

Live calendar for April 8-14

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville 29486, 843-871-0297. Closed until further notice.

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393. No music until further notice. Take-out and delivery.

COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559. No music or events until further notice. Take-out only.

CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, 843-377-8844. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840. No music until further notice.

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189. Closed until further notice.

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS special events, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251. Scheduled performances on hold. Send email to info@flowertownplayers.org with any questions.

GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road., Summerville, 843-871-5075. Closed until further notice.

THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470. No music until further notice.

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. No music until further notice.

KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road., Summerville, 843-225-3535. No music until further notice.

LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den,” 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967. No music until further notice.

MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com. Writer’s & Book Clubs attendees should call or check website for virtual event details.

  • Starting April 6 at 5 p.m., customers will not be allowed inside the store but can still pick up orders curbside or have them delivered.
  • April 9, Young Adult Book Club, “A List of Cages” by Robin Roe postponed.
  • April 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group.
  • April 14, 6:30-8 p.m., Thrill in the ‘Ville Book Club, “Behind Her Eyes” by Sarah Pinborough.

MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 S. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781. Classes postponed until April 18. Call for more information.

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Closed until further notice.

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886. Closed until further notice.

Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

OSCAR’S OF SUMMERVILLE, 207 W. 5th North St., Summerville, 843-871-3800. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872. No Classes until further notice. Call for more information.

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Closed until further notice.

SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090. No music. Take-out only.

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road., Summerville, 843-697-6195. No music until further notice.

SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 East 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260. No Third Thursday on March 19 on Hutchinson Square/Downtown Summerville until further notice.

SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416. Monday Night Shag Club and all music events postponed until further notice.

THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600. Closed until further notice.

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road., Summerville, 843-873-2700. No music until further notice. Take-out only.

TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE: The Town is discouraging any public event with over 50 attendees. No Farmer’s Market, and public events postponed until further notice.

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131. Closed for renovations.

YMCA Downtown YMCA, 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-871-9622. Closed until further notice.

YMCA at THE PONDS, 101 Pottery Cir., Summerville, 843-771-2937. Closed until further notice.

