{child_kicker}Live calendar for April 8-14{/child_kicker}
Live Arts Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville 29486, 843-871-0297. Closed until further notice.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393. No music until further notice. Take-out and delivery.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559. No music or events until further notice. Take-out only.
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, 843-377-8844. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840. No music until further notice.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189. Closed until further notice.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS special events, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251. Scheduled performances on hold. Send email to info@flowertownplayers.org with any questions.
GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road., Summerville, 843-871-5075. Closed until further notice.
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470. No music until further notice.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. No music until further notice.
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road., Summerville, 843-225-3535. No music until further notice.
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den,” 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967. No music until further notice.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com. Writer’s & Book Clubs attendees should call or check website for virtual event details.
- Starting April 6 at 5 p.m., customers will not be allowed inside the store but can still pick up orders curbside or have them delivered.
- April 9, Young Adult Book Club, “A List of Cages” by Robin Roe postponed.
- April 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group.
- April 14, 6:30-8 p.m., Thrill in the ‘Ville Book Club, “Behind Her Eyes” by Sarah Pinborough.
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 S. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781. Classes postponed until April 18. Call for more information.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Closed until further notice.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886. Closed until further notice.
Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
OSCAR’S OF SUMMERVILLE, 207 W. 5th North St., Summerville, 843-871-3800. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872. No Classes until further notice. Call for more information.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Closed until further notice.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090. No music. Take-out only.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road., Summerville, 843-697-6195. No music until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 East 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260. No Third Thursday on March 19 on Hutchinson Square/Downtown Summerville until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416. Monday Night Shag Club and all music events postponed until further notice.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600. Closed until further notice.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road., Summerville, 843-873-2700. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE: The Town is discouraging any public event with over 50 attendees. No Farmer’s Market, and public events postponed until further notice.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131. Closed for renovations.
YMCA Downtown YMCA, 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-871-9622. Closed until further notice.
YMCA at THE PONDS, 101 Pottery Cir., Summerville, 843-771-2937. Closed until further notice.
