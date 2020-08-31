Live Arts Scene

Live calendar for Sept. 2-8
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/
BLACKWATER ON THE ASHLEY, Camp field, Summers Drive & Highway 17-A S, Ridgeville (Across from Summers Corner).
Sept. 5, 6-9:30 p.m., Music by Chris Rankin & the Bryan Roberts Band, $5, no pets.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Sept. 4, 7-10 p.m., David Grunstra.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Sept. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FARMER’S MARKET, Town Hall parking lot near First Citizen Bank, Summerville.
Saturday’s 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Live Music 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in market cafe.
FIRST THURSDAY READERS BOOK CLUB at IHOP, 9976 Dorchester Road, Summerville, Wear face masks. Contact Host/Sandra Baden at 843-224-4250.
Sept. 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Book, “Never Knowing” by Chevy Stevens.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
Sept. 3, 7:30-10 p.m., Ryan Frankett.
Sept. 4, 7:30-10 p.m., Ron Daniel with Bobby Napier.
Sept. 5, 7:30-10 p.m., Drew Marler.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Sept. 3, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Daniel Nayeri, Author, “Everything Sad Is Untrue."
Sept. 3, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club.
Sept. 8, 3-4 p.m., Reader Meet Writers Anna North, author of “Outlawed” and Melissa Febos, author of “Girlhood.”
Sept. 8, 6:30-8 p.m., Thrill in the ‘Ville Book Club
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872, Call for more information or visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742, PublicWorksArtCenter.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Tuesday to Saturday. www.PublicWorksArtCenter.setmore.com
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open 3-11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Sept. 4, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.
Sept. 5, 9 p.m. to midnight, Time & Pressure.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121.
Sept. 5, 7-10 p.m., Chris Sullivan
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700
Sept. 2, 7-10 p.m., David Grunstra.
Sept. 4, 8-11 p.m., Ben Somewhere.
Sept. 5, 8-11 p.m., Dee Coulter.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Sept. 4, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dylan Evans.
