Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
BLACKWATER ON THE ASHLEY, Camp field, Summers Drive & Highway 17-A S, Ridgeville (Across from Summers Corner)
July 26, 5-8:30 p.m., Music by Ron Daniels with Bobby Napier, and the Not 1/2 Irish band, $5/No Pets.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – July 24, 7-10 p.m., Michael Morganti
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559 – July 25, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, (Hwy. 61/Ridgeville), 843-377-8844-No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840, July 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, On Hold, info@flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470-No Music until further notice
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
July 23, 7-9 p.m., Tar & Feather; July 24, 7:30-10 p.m., Jerimiah King; July 25, 7:30-10 p.m., Paul Stone Project
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-Closed until further notice
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535-No Music until further notice
KNIGHTSVILLE GENERAL STORE & COFFEE HOUSE, 1700 Central Ave., 843-285-8116
July 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Xmas in July (Arts & Crafts vendor event with Santa Clause 12-4 p.m.)
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967-No Music until further notice
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
New Program: “Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club”-see website for details!
July 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Pulpwood Queens Book Club, “Blackwood” by Michael Ferris Smith; in store Author Kat Varn-“Gardenia Duty”
July 23, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Jill McCorkle, Author, “Hieroglyphics”
July 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group
July 28, 5-6 p.m., Reader Meet Writer S.A. Crosby, Author, “Blacktop Wasteland”
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781
Offering 50% off their regular Professional Modeling & Day Workshops (No Expiration Date) Call 843-285-5570
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200-Closed until further notice
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886-Closed until further notice
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric!
For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742
Thurs. & Fri., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.-For More Info., see: http://publicworksartcenter.org/
July 24, Meet Exhibiting Artists Judy Cirelli from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Karen Burnish from 12-2 p.m.
July 25, Meet Exhibiting Artists Stephanie Shank from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Carla Johannesmeyer from 2-4 p.m.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 North Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090-No Music; Dine in/Patio & Take-Out
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195-Open Sun.-Th., 3-11 p.m.; Fri. & Sat., 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
July 24, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Big Show; July 25, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Typhoid Danny & Bombshell
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416
July 27, 7-8 p.m. (Every Mon. Night), Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for Open Dance
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121, July 24, 6-9 p.m., Chris Sullivan
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700
July 22, 7-10 p.m., Lowbillies; July 24, 8-11 p.m., Drew Marler; July 25, 8-11 p.m., Dee Colter
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE: The Town is discouraging any public event with over 50 attendees
No Farmer’s Market & Public Events Postponed Until Further Notice
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, July 24, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ben Somewhere
