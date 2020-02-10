Live Arts Scene

BUMMERVILLE AMPHITHEATRE at The Flemshady Rest – See www.Bummerville.com to sign up.
Feb. 15, 7:30-10 p.m., Robert Lighthouse, blues, $15 suggested donation.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.
Feb. 13, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith Miller.
Feb. 18, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic (Family Oriented)
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Daily music Sunday to Thursay, 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 4-7 p.m. and 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ron Nihoff & Friends.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
Feb. 13, 8-10 p.m., Afterglow.
Feb. 14, 8-10 p.m., Joshua Jarman.
Feb. 15, 8-10 p.m., Corey Dalton Tate
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.
Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m., Live Jazz.
Feb. 13, 6-9 p.m., Bluegrass with James Anderson.
Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m., Daniel “Doc” Gerber/pianist;
Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic/Justin Hodge.
Feb. 16, 12-4 p.m., Acoustic Sun. with Butch Souldonor & 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Open Mic;
Feb. 17, 6-9 p.m., Joshua Jarman.
Feb. 18, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic/David Collins
IMPACT CREATIVE ARTS ACADEMY, 100 Old Trolley Road, Suite B, Summerville, 843-419-6766
Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to noon, Musical Theatre Master Class, $25 (with 2 leads from “Waitress” the musical. Call to Register
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200.
Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m., Alexis Taylor; 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Matt Parker & the Deacons.
Feb. 15, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., City Lights.
Feb. 17, 7-10 p.m., So. Carolina Blues Alliance.
ST. THERESA the LITTLE FLOWER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-875-5002
Feb. 16, 3-4 p.m. Third Sunay Concert Series with Pianist Robin Meloy Goldsby, Free
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road., Summerville, 843-697-6195, Feb. 15, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Missy & The Meerkats
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
Feb. 14, 7 p.m., Valentine’s Dinner with DJ Jim Bowers.
Feb. 17, 7-8 p.m. (Every Monday Night), Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for Open Dance.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Drive, Summerville, 843-261-2121, Feb. 15, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Salsa/Latino Music with DJ’s.
TIKI TACO, 1525 Old Trolley Road, 843-900-8811.
Feb. 13, 7-11 p.m., Live Music & Trivia with Dr. Driver
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600.
Feb. 16, 3-5 p.m., Third Sunday General Book Discussion Group
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700
Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
Feb. 14, 8-11 p.m., The Lowbillies.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Feb. 14, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Boonie Bevins
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Feb. 14, 9 p.m. to midnight, David Grunstra.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171
Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Book signing with Authors Nicole Musap (“Feel It. Heal It. Let It Go: Taking Power Back from Your Pain”) & Heather Lyn Mann (“Ocean of Insight: A Sailor’s Voyage from Despair to Hope”)
Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Weekly Writer’s Group
Feb. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Third Thursay. Book signing with “Afterlife” series author & podcaster, Nicholas A. McGirr
