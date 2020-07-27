{child_kicker}Live music calendar for July 29 to Aug. 4{/child_kicker}
Live Arts Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – July 31, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559 – Aug. 1, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, (Highway. 61/Ridgeville), 843-377-8844-No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, On Hold, info@flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470-No Music until further notice
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
July 30, 7:30-10 p.m., Eric Barnett; July 31, 7:30-10 p.m., Fleming Moore; Aug. 1, 7:30-10 p.m., Mike Freund
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-Closed until further notice
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535-No Music until further notice
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967-No Music until further notice
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
New Program: “Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club”-see website for details!
July 30, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Lara Prescott, Author, “The Secrets We Kept”;
Aug. 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781
Offering 50% off their regular Prof. Modeling & Day Workshops (No Expiration Date) Call 843-285-5570
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200-Closed until further notice
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886-Closed until further notice
OTC: Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Eddie Bush
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric!
For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742
Thurs. & Fri., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.-For More Info., see: http://publicworksartcenter.org/
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 North Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090-No Music; Dine in/Patio & Take-Out
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195-Open Sun.-Th., 3-11 p.m.; Fri. & Sat., 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
July 31, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Kael Jackson; Aug. 1, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 60 Cycle Humm
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416
Aug. 3, 6-11 p.m., DJ; July 20, 7-8 p.m. (Every Mon. Night), Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for Open Dance
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121, Aug. 1, 7-10 p.m., Chris Sullivan
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700
July 29, 7-10 p.m., Chris Sullivan; July 31, 8-11 p.m., Ben Somewhere; Aug. 1, 8-11 p.m., David Grunstra
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE: The Town is discouraging any public event with over 50 attendees
No Farmer’s Market (Music) & Public Events Postponed Until Further Notice
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, July 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Chris Sullivan
