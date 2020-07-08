Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, https://artonthesquare.gallery/. Open daily from noon to 6 p.m.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
July 10, 9 p.m. to midnight, David Grunstra
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.
July 10, 7-9 p.m., 40 Mile Detour.
July 11, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
July 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
July 9, 7-9 p.m., Faith Shuler.
July 10, 7:30-10 p.m., Joshua Jarman.
July 11, 7:30-10 p.m., Tristan Lamunion.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
“Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club.” see website for details.
July 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Young Adult Book Club, “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” by Suzanne Collins.
July 9, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Silas House, Author, “Clay’s Quilt.”
July 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
July 14, 5-6 p.m., Virtual Mixology Event, “Which Fork Do I Use with My Bourbon?” with Peggy Noe Stevens and Susan Reigler.
July 14, 6:30-8 p.m., Thrill in the ‘Ville Book Club, “Behind Her Eyes” by Sarah Pinborough.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872. New Arty Fabric.
For class information, visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742, http://publicworksartcenter.org/.
Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open Sunday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
July 10, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Big Show.
July 11, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Baggage Claim.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
July 13, 7-8 p.m. (Every Monday night), Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for Open Dance.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
July 8, Brandon Simmons, 7-10 p.m.
July 10, 8-11 p.m., Brittany Opperman.
July 11, 8-11 p.m., Allie Pietryga.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
July 10, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ron Daniel & Bobby Napier
