Live calendar for June 17-23

Live Arts Scene

  • Updated

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.

June 19, 9 p.m. to Midnight, Drew Marler

COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.

June 20, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic

CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, (Hwy. 61/Ridgeville), 843-377-8844-No Music until further notice; Take-out Only

CUPPA MANNA, 100 S, Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.

June 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189. https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S, Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, On Hold, info@flowertownplayers.org

GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR. SUMMERVILLE BRANCH LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075

http://www.dcl.lib.sc.us/

THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470-No Music until further notice

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000

Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.

Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.

June 18, 7-9 p.m., Ben Somewhere.

June 19, 7:30-10 p.m., Dan Riley.

June 20, 7:30-10 p.m., Chris Bauer

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. No Music until further notice

KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535-No Music until further notice

LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den," 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967-No Music until further notice.

MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.

New Program: “Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club.” See website for details.

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Closed until further notice

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Suite C, Summerville, 843-695-9886. Closed until further notice

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. http://publicworksartcenter.org/

Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090-No Music. Dine in, Patio and take-out.

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open Sunday through Thursday 3-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

June 19, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., 2 Cool

June 20, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Deadontime

SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 E. 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260.

Third Thursday’s On Hold

SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416

June 22, 7-8 p.m. (Every Mon. Night), Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for Open Dance

THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121 – June 19, 6-9 p.m., Chris Sullivan

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700

June 17, David Grunstra, 7-10 p.m.

June 19, 8-11 p.m., Allie Pietryga.

June 20, 8-11 p.m., Dee Coulter

TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE: The Town is discouraging any public event with over 50 attendees

No Farmer’s Market & Public Events Postponed Until Further Notice

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.

June 19, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dylan Evans

Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.

