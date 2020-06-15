Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
June 19, 9 p.m. to Midnight, Drew Marler
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.
June 20, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, (Hwy. 61/Ridgeville), 843-377-8844-No Music until further notice; Take-out Only
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S, Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
June 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189. https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S, Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, On Hold, info@flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR. SUMMERVILLE BRANCH LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470-No Music until further notice
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
June 18, 7-9 p.m., Ben Somewhere.
June 19, 7:30-10 p.m., Dan Riley.
June 20, 7:30-10 p.m., Chris Bauer
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. No Music until further notice
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535-No Music until further notice
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den," 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967-No Music until further notice.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
New Program: “Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club.” See website for details.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Closed until further notice
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Suite C, Summerville, 843-695-9886. Closed until further notice
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. http://publicworksartcenter.org/
Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090-No Music. Dine in, Patio and take-out.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open Sunday through Thursday 3-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
June 19, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., 2 Cool
June 20, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Deadontime
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 E. 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260.
Third Thursday’s On Hold
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416
June 22, 7-8 p.m. (Every Mon. Night), Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for Open Dance
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121 – June 19, 6-9 p.m., Chris Sullivan
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700
June 17, David Grunstra, 7-10 p.m.
June 19, 8-11 p.m., Allie Pietryga.
June 20, 8-11 p.m., Dee Coulter
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE: The Town is discouraging any public event with over 50 attendees
No Farmer’s Market & Public Events Postponed Until Further Notice
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
June 19, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dylan Evans
Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.