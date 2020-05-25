{child_kicker}Live calendar for May 27 to June 2{/child_kicker}
Live Arts Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Daily from noon to 6 p.m.; Class size is limited.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 — No Music until June
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559 – Open at half capacity
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, (Hwy. 61/Ridgeville), 843-377-8844-No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840 – No Music until further notice
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189-Reopening May 26, 10 a.m.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, On Hold, info@flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075-Reopening May 26, 10 a.m.
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470-No Music until further notice
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342-May 29, 8-10 p.m., Fleming Moore & Friends;
May 30, 4-10 p.m., Tristan LaMunion
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-No Music until further notice
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535-No Music until further notice
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967-No Music until further notice
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
New Program: “Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club”-see website for details!
May 27, 3-4 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Edward Farmer, Author, “Pale”
May 28, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Lisa Wingate, Author, “The Book of Lost Friends”
June 1, 6:30-8 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group via Facebook Group page
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781-Call FMI
Now offering 50% off their regular Professional Modeling & Day Workshops (No Expiration Date) Call 843-285-5570
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200-Closed until further notice
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886-Closed until further notice
Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696-No Music until further notice
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric!
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742-To Reopen in June/Stay Tuned
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 North Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090-No Music; Dine in/Patio & Take-Out
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195-Open Sun.-Th., 3-11 p.m.; Fri. & Sat., 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
May 30, 9 p.m. to Midnight, Chhicken Scratch
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 East 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260-Third Thursday’s On Hold
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416
Monday Night Shag Club & All Music Events Postponed Until Further Notice
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121-No Music; Dine in/Patio & Take-Out
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600-Reopening May 26, 10 a.m./Normal hours
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700
May 27, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons; May 29, 8-11 p.m., Run River Run; May 30, 8-11 p.m., Dee Coulter
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE: The Town is discouraging any public event with over 50 attendees
No Farmer’s Market & Public Events Postponed Until Further Notice
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131-Reopened on May 22.
May 29, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ben Somewhere
