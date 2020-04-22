Live calendar for April 22-28
Live Arts Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 29486, 843-871-0297. Closed until further notice.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393. No music until further notice. Take-out and delivery.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559. No music or events until further notice. Take-out only.
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, (Hwy. 61, Ridgeville), 843-377-8844. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840. No music until further notice.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189. Closed until further notice.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS/Special Events, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251.
Scheduled Performances On Hold Temporarily — Email them at info@flowertownplayers.org with any questions.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075. Closed until further notice.
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470. No music until further notice.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. No music until further notice.
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535-No music until further notice
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967-No music until further notice
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
Note: Writer’s & Book Clubs attendees should call or check website for virtual event details
Patrons are not allowed in the store at this time but can arrange pick up orders curbside or have them delivered
April 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group via Phone
April 28, 3 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Kristy Woodson, Author, “Feels Like Falling”
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781-Call FMI
Now offering 50% off their regular Professional Modeling & Day Workshops (No Expiration Date) Call 843-285-5570
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200-Closed until further notice
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886-Closed until further notice
Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696-No music until further notice. Take-out only.
OSCAR’S OF SUMMERVILLE, 207 West 5th North St., Summerville, 843-871-3800-No music until further notice. Take-out only.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-No Classes until further notice. Call FMI.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Closed until further notice
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 North Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090-No music. Take-out only.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195-No music until further notice
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 East 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260
No Third Thursday on March 19 on Hutchinson Square/Downtown Summerville until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416
Monday Night Shag Club & All Music Events Postponed Until Further Notice
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600. Closed until further notice.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131. Closed for Renovations.
YMCA Downtown YMCA, 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-871-9622. Closed until further notice.
YMCA at THE PONDS, 101 Pottery Cir., Summerville, 843-771-2937. Closed until further notice.
