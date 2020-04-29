Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 29486, 843-871-0297. Closed until further notice.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393. No Music until further notice; Take-out and delivery.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559. No music or events until further notice. Take-out only.
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, (Hwy. 61/Ridgeville), 843-377-8844-No Music until further notice; Take-out only.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840 – No Music until further notice
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189-Closed Until Further Notice
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS/Special Events, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251
Scheduled Performances On Hold Temporarily — Email them at info@flowertownplayers.org with any questions
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075-Closed Until Further Notice
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470-No Music until further notice
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000-No Music until further notice; Take-out only.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342-No Music until further notice; Take-out only.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-No Music until further notice
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535-No Music until further notice
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967-No Music until further notice
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com .
Please call or see website for store and virtual event details. All book clubs are on hold for now.
Stay tuned online for their upcoming virtual happy hour to chat about books until clubs can resume.
Store is open for up to two patrons at a time. You can arrange pickup orders curbside or have them delivered.
Learn about their new program, “Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club.” See website for details.
April 29, 5-6 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Marie Benedict, author of “The Other Einstein”
April 30, 4-5 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Donald J. Palmisano, author of “Giving A Memorable Speech.”
May 4, 6:30-8 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group via Facebook Group page.
May 5, 3-4 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Caroline B. Cooney, author of “Before She Was Helen.”
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Closed until further notice.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886. Closed until further notice.
Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696. No Music until further notice; Take-out only.
OSCAR’S OF SUMMERVILLE, 207 W. 5th North St., Summerville, 843-871-3800. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872. No classes until further notice.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Closed until further notice.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090. No Music. Take-out only.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. No music until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 E. 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260.
No Third Thursday’s on Hutchinson Square/Downtown Summerville until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
Monday Night Shag Club & All Music Events Postponed Until Further Notice.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121. No Music until further notice. Take-out only.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600.
May 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Reopening on Saturdays only until further notice.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700. No Music until further notice. Take-out only.
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE, The Town is discouraging any public event with more than 50 attendees.
No Farmer’s Market until further notice.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131. Closed for renovations.
YMCA Downtown YMCA, 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-871-9622. Closed until further notice.
YMCA at THE PONDS, 101 Pottery Cir., Summerville, 843-771-2937. Closed until further notice.
Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.