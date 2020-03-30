Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville (29486), 843-871-0297
Closed until April 1-TBD. The March 21, 12-4 p.m., Watercolor Batiking on Rice Paper with artist Jan Dalton, $50 pp is tentatively rescheduled to May 16. Contact Jan at 843-696-6445 or jandalton@earthlink.net
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, 843-900-0393 - No Music until further notice; Take-Out & Delivery
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559 – No Music or Events until further notice; Take-Out Only
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Rd., (Hwy. 61/Ridgeville), 843-377-8844-No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840 – No Music until further notice
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189-Closed Until Further Notice
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS/Special Events, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251
Scheduled Performances On Hold Temporarily - Email them at info@flowertownplayers.org with any questions
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, 843-871-5075-Closed Until Further Notice
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470-No Music until further notice
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000-No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342-No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-No Music until further notice
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, 843-225-3535-No Music until further notice
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967-No Music until further notice
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
Note: Writer’s & Book Clubs attendees should call or check website for virtual event details
April 2, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Robinson
April 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781-Classes postponed until April 18. Call FMI
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200-Closed until further notice
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886-Closed until further notice
Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696-No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
OSCAR’S OF SUMMERVILLE, 207 West 5th North St., Summerville, 843-871-3800-No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-No Classes until further notice. Call FMI.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742-Closed until further notice
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 North Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090-No Music; Take-Out Only
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195-No Music until further notice
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600-Open Only on Sat’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 East 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260
No Third Thursday on March 19 on Hutchinson Square/Downtown Summerville until further notice
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416
Monday Night Shag Club & All Music Events Postponed Until Further Notice
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121-No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600-Closed until further notice
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, 843-873-2700-No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE: The Town is discouraging any public event with over 50 attendees
No Farmer’s Market & Public Events Postponed Until Further Notice
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131-Closed for Renovations
YMCA Downtown YMCA, 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-871-9622-Closed Until Mon., Apr. 13.
YMCA at THE PONDS, 101 Pottery Cir., Summerville, 843-771-2937-Closed Until Mon., Apr. 13.
