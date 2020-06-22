Live Arts Scene
Live calendar for June 24-30
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/
BLACKWATER ON THE ASHLEY, Camp field, Summers Drive and Highway 17-A S, Ridgeville.
June 28, 5-9 p.m., Dylan Evans, Justin Hodge & Christian Carroll — $10 cover/no pets
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
June 26, 9 p.m. to midnight, Brandon Simmons
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.
June 27, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic.
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, (Highway 61/Ridgeville), 843-377-8844. No music until further notice. Take-out only
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
June 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org. All shows are on hold.
GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470. No music until further notice.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
June 25, 7-9 p.m., Kael Jackson.
June 26, 7:30-10 p.m., Jerimiah King.
June 27, 7:30-10 p.m., Paul Stone Project
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. No music until further notice.
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535. No music until further notice.
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den,” 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967. No music until further notice.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
New Program: “Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club.” Visit the website for details.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Closed until further notice.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. http://publicworksartcenter.org/
Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090. No Music. Dine-in, patio and take-out.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open Sunday-Thursday, 3-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
June 26, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Big Show/Keith Driver.
June 27, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Chhicken Scratch.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
June 29, 7-8 p.m. (Every Monday Night), free shag dance lessons and DJ until 9:30 p.m. for open dance
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700
June 24, Brandon Simmons, 7-10 p.m.
June 26, 8-11 p.m., Run River Run.
June 27, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
June 26, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Kevin Church.