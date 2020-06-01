Live Arts Scene

Live calendar for June 3-9
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Squre Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297.
Open daily from noon to 6 p.m.. Class size is limited.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
June 5, 9 p.m. to Midnight, Matt Furlong
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.
Open at half capacity
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, 843-377-8844
No Music until further notice; Take-Out Only
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
No Music until further notice
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FIRST THURSDAY READERS Book Club, Host Sandra Baden at 843-224-4250.
Meet at Red Bowl Asian Bistro, 376 E. 5th No. St., Summerville
June 4, 7-9 p.m., “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.
Performances are on hold.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave., Suite D, Summerville, 843-377-8470.
No Music until further notice.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
June 4, 7-10 p.m., Corey Dalton Tate.
June 5, 7-10 p.m., Bobby Napier
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.
No Music until further notice.
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535.
No Music until further notice
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den,” 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967.
No Music until further notice
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
New Program: “Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club.” See the website for details.
June 4, 5-6 p.m., Virtual Reader Meet Writer-Peggy Noe Stevens & Susan Reigler, Co-Authors, “Which Fork Do I Use With My Bourbon?”
June 9, 3-4 p.m., Virtual Reader Meet Writer-Beverly Bell, Author, “The Murder of Marion Miley”
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200.
Closed until further notice.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./Ste. C, Summerville, 843-695-9886.
Closed until further notice
OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.
June 6, 7-10 p.m., Eddie Bush.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872.
Call for more information. For class information, visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. For More Info., see: http://publicworksartcenter.org/.
Reopening June 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090.
No Music. Dine in or on the patio. Take-out is available.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Open 3-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday.
Open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
June 5, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Michael Peifer.
June 6, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Jimmy Hi Hat.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
Monday Night Shag Club and all music events will restart on June 15.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
June 3, 7-10 p.m. Lowbillies.
June 5, 8-11 p.m., Gunner Jack.
June 6, 8-11 p.m., Joe Perezo.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
June 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Boonie Bevins.
Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.