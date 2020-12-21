Letters to Santa

Dear Santa Claus,
Its me, Beebop! I have been nice all year. I have been kind to people, I helped them when they fall down. This year I helped put up the Christmas decorations. I went on a big roller coaster and I wasn’t even scared. This year for Christmas I would like,
A sonic stuffed animal
A Minecraft stuffed animal
A BB gun
I’m so excited for Christmas! This year I will leave you gingerbread Ninjas!
Love, Dean
Dear Santa,
I want a fone for Christmas. I have been good. Am I on the nice list? Merry Christmas to the reindeer and elves and you.
Love, Makhi
Dear Santa,
I hope you feel good for Christmas Santa. How miny elves do you have? I want a iPhone for Christmas and a PS4. I help my mom. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jy’leal
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas! I am excited about getting presents. I deserve it because I helped my mom do the dishes.
Love, Brenleigh
Dear Santa,
I wish to have a good Christmas and you to. I want a speshl present that has a cute baby cat. I will love to see Rudolph some day!
PS I love you.
Love, Camira
Dear Santa,
I wanted to know do you get gifts on Christmas? How many elves do you have? I want my life dolls because I’m thankful. I hope your elves are doing good and you too. Merry Christmas!
Love, Kaelyn
Dear Santa,
I wood love to see Rudolph one day. I love Christmas the most. How are your elves doing? I want a Switch and I want a scateboord for Christmas.
Love, Jordan
Dear Santa,
I am very excited about Christmas because of the presents. I am folowing all of the directions.
From, Owen
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? I hope you are doing good. I have bin very good this year. How old is Danser? All I want for Christmas is Call of the Wild.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
Thac you for sinding presents to me and my sister. I like to help my dad fix the car. I made food for the reindeer at school.
Love, Jasmine
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a Nintendo Switch with a Pokemon game and a scatbord. I was rele nice to my frends this year.
Love, Jameson
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How are you? I want Paw Patrol toys for Christmas. I am shopping for presents with my mom. Is it cold in the North Pole? I want to go there.
Love, Jamarri
Dear Santa,
I would like a sword and Pokémon cards.
Sabastian
Andrews Elementary
Ojetta E. Rhue “Beth,” Pre K
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy work shop, bike, monster truck and puppy.
Dalton
Dear Santa,
I would like a game, super Mario house and my sister a kitchen set and a puppy.
Donnie
Dear Santa,
I would like an American girl guy doll, toy unicorn, toy horse and cloths.
Kayden
Dear Santa,
I would like an IPad, baby teddy bear, cloths and snowman.
Aubree
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nerf gun, Lego, magic wand and toy car
Jokoby
Melanie Lambert’s Elementary Class
Dear Santa,
I love my house and my family. I have been a really good girl this year. I do all of my school work and clean up my room. I want an iPod, fuzzy pencil and LED lights for my room. I also want my sister to stop hitting, pushing and pinching me. I love you Santa!
Love,
Lilly Kate
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur toy for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year because I help my momma a lot. I scratch her back and do work for her. Thanks Santa!
Love,
Jomarian
Dear Santa,
I want a bounce house, princess car and toy ladybug for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year and I like presents. Thank you for all the presents.
Love,
J’Alayna
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas! I am wishing for a trampoline, a motorcycle and a race car for Christmas this year. I love this holiday best of all and I love you too!
Love,
Blare
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I really want the characters from Ninjago for Christmas. My favorites are Lloyd, Sensei Wu, Cole and Lord Garmadon. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Grayson
Dear Santa,
I hope you have been able to rest some this year. I have been a good girl and I work hard at school. For Christmas I want a Barbie dream house, a Barbie car and some Barbies. I want a princess bag too. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I want a toy froggie, toy lion, slime and a new teddy bear for Christmas. I love you so much and I will leave you some cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Joshual
Dear Santa,
I love to give you cookies with icing on them. For Christmas, I want a red power ranger dinosaur. I can’t wait for Christmas to come.
Love,
Tre
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a guitar, microphone and make up for Christmas? I have been a good girl all year. I also want five surprises and games for my Nintendo Switch. Thank you for these gifts. I love you!
Love,
Alaina
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good boy this year. I want a bow and arrow and a gun for Christmas. I would really want for you to bring my mommy and daddy a present.
Love,
Daxton
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL camper and Barbie dolls this year for Christmas. I will leave you some yummy cookies when you come by my house. I love you!
Love,
Taniyah
Dear Santa,
I really want an electric police car for Christmas. I want one for me, Jonah, my brother and my sister. That makes 4 police cars that you need to bring. I have been a good boy all year. Thanks!
Love,
Emery
Dear Santa,
I want a spider man toy and dinosaur toys for Christmas. I have been good all year. I help momma wash the dishes. Thanks Santa!
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a new skateboard, a teddy bear “Blue” and a game.
Love,
Yahir R.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a phone, a bike and a basketball.
Love,
Ty’Zae P.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a new bike, a new playhouse and for my family to have a good day.
Love,
Jonah P.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a puppy, nerf gun and a battery motorcycle.
Love,
Nathan T.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a clown, sneak attack gun and McDonalds.
Love,
Kaidyn D.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a dinosaur, horse and rangers.
Love,
Gabriel B.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a mini dirt bike, Jeep Power Wheels and a remote control car.
Love,
Wesley J.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a giant gumball machine, baby Yoda Bop-it and a balloon dog.
Love,
Elijah G.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a rainbow, slime and a motorcycle.
Love,
Angel M.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a LOL house, Barbie car and a toy reindeer.
Love,
Breanna H.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would like Legos, a doll and a crown.
Love,
Shy’la L.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a phone, mini refrigerator, necklace and earrings.
Love,
Aubree M.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a LOL, doll baby and play unicorn.
Love,
Kylie C
Dear Santa,
I love you. How are you doing? Is it cold in the North Pole? I would like a Batgun Masters game and some toys. I like your reindeer.
Love,
Marshall Benton
Dear Santa,
I like your sleigh. I want a Nerf gun and Hot Wheels. Are some elves different than other elves?
Love,
James Edward Chellis
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. I would love a Barbie and a book.
Love,
Camila Islas
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I like your reindeer. I would like a toy train and a school bus. How is Mrs. Claus doing?
Love,
Franklin Dennison
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? I love you. I would like heeled boots. I like you.
Love,
Ava Black
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I like your reindeer. I would like an OMG Remix and I would like a charm bracelet. I would also like American Girl stuff. You are so sweet.
Love,
Emily Grace Coker
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer because they are furry and have beautiful horns. How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a Nerf gun and an Xbox.
Love,
Finn Wilson
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. How are you? I would like a PS5 and a guitar and a Force 1 Stunt Rider. How is it going with the elves and Corona?
Love,
Mayer McCrea
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. Your boots are very nice. I would like a Barbie toy. I also want Elsa. How is Mrs. Claus?
Love,
Hancy Soto-Diaz
Dear Santa,
You are the best. I want a Barbie and a motorized car please.
Love,
Davari Proctor
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? Can I have an LOL Doll please and a glitter marker set and a Nerf gun and slime. I love your reindeer.
Love,
Danni Proctor
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is it going with all the elves? I want a crossbow and some arrows. I also want a rifle. I like your reindeer. How is Mrs. Claus?
Love,
Cole Moody
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a Lego cruise ship and a Barbie design set and a coloring notebook and a skateboard. I like your reindeer.
Love,
Michelle
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. How is Mrs. Claus? I would like Legos, a Rainbow Poopsie Surprise, and an LOL Doll. I would also like Barbies please. How is it going with all the elves and Corona?
Love,
Penelope Meyer
Dear Santa,
This is Olivia here. What I want for Christmas is a Barbie doll and a Hatchimal kit. Bye Santa.
Olivia H.
Hi Santa,
I want a new doll. I want some candy. Do you have a birthday Santa? I want some new toys.
I love you,
Genesis B.
Dear Santa,
I want the whole set of LOL dolls.
That’s what Santa is going to give me. Just one. The rest of my friends will give me the others. I want some makeup too. That’s all I want.
Love you Santa. I have been a good girl.
Sophia M.
Dear Santa,
I want to get Hotwheels. I want a Black Panther. I want Mama to mail this to you.
Love,
Sha-Mel W.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are you feeling ok? I wished that you could come to my birthday party. I want a toy motorcycle and toy house. I want some magnets.
Merry Christmas Santa-
Camden T.
Hello Santa,
I am on the nice list. I want some dolls for Christmas.
Love,
Karysn W.
Mr. Santa and Mrs. Santa,
I always like the presents y’all give us every year. I want a LOL doll. The big one not the little one. Then a LOL house. I want a dream house and some Barbie’s. I want a new tablet and a little stuffy. What are your elves names? I like all the toys your elves make.
Thank you Santa!
Sarahann Y.
Merry Christmas Santa,
Can you give me a dirt bike for Christmas? Can you get me a 4 wheeler? I’ve been good and I did my homework. I love you Santa.
Keshawn G.
Dear Santa,
I want a Lego train with green on it. I want a kitchen set and the toy train. That’s it. Happy Christmas Santa.
Mase A.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Nintendo switch and a football. I also want a net to catch butterflies. I’ve been going to centers at school, learning, and going to recess. Merry Christmas!
Chance L.
Hello Santa,
Santa I would like you to buy me a 4-wheeler and a bicycle and a paw patrol towel and a PJ mask towel. Also a Pikachu towel toy too.
Merry Christmas Santa-
Rylan R.
Dear Santa,
Can you buy me a doll baby and a bike? I was being a good girl.
Jade L.
Dear Santa,
I want a Hatchimal please. An Elsa that sings and I want a Barbie dream house that has bunk beds and Barbies that have different color hair. I want an LOL doll that changes colors. I’ve been a good girl at school.
I love you Santa-
Maliah. M
Dear Santa Claus,
This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: a TV and a truck.
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Leyton Amaker, age 5
Dear Santa Claus
This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: a LOL Doll, and RC wheels. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Brantleigh Ackerman, age 5
Dear Santa Claus,
This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: an electric scooter. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Hawk Johnson, age 5
Dear Santa Claus,
This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: Disney Princess style collection light up and style vanity. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Angeles-Hernadez, age 5
Dear Santa Claus,
This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: electric keyboard. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Braylon Mccutchen, age 5
Dear Santa Claus,
This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: Nintendo switch and a drill and learn toolbox. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Saige Armstrong, age 6
Dear Santa Claus,
This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: Nerf Fortnite DG Blaster. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Jordan Morris, age 6
Dear Santa Claus,
This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: 3-story Doll House. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Jemma Owen, age 5
Dear Santa Claus,
This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: Na! Na! Surprise Ultimate Surprise.
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Rihanna Golden, age 5
Dear Santa Claus,
This year, I have been really sweet. I would really like it if you could bring me: L.O.L Surprise! Mini Fashion Dolls.
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Trinity Lee, age 5
Dear Santa Claus,
This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me: Bike, clothes and LOL Doll.
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Shavely Vasquez, age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope I get at least one present that is on my list.
Love,
Bryson Blackstock-Woodward
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a bike, Barbie doll, slime, and two baby alive and an iPad. I hope you come to my house on Christmas night and I will leave you some cookies and some milk for your long ride to give the other kids their presents.
Love,
Ke’Yani Brown
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Just ask my Mimi! I want the Barbie Sweet Orchard Farm collection, a pink scooter, a big box of Legos, etc. Bring my momma and daddy a bag of coal as a joke, but put their real gifts behind the bag of coal. Daddy will think this is funny. Bring lots of gifts for the new baby. Please don’t forget our pets! Give the nice and naughty children gifts because every child needs gifts.
Love,
Emilee A. Cribb
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike. I want a new bicycle. I would like a Nintendo switch.
Love,
Ja’Shaun Dixon
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want A PS5
Love,
Jayme Gamble
Dear Santa,
This is Jazayah and I have been good and from you I wish for a new phone and toys.
Love,
Jazayah Lambert
Dear Santa,
I would love to have a scooter, a new PS4 Controller, a cell phone, Clothes, New shoes and most of all to keep my good health and my little pretty smile THank you Santa….
Love,
Corion Lee
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa Claus? I really miss you for the last 2019 Christmas Eve. You’re the best Santa Claus ever and I love you Santa Claus so much.
Love,
Tyler Linnen
Dear Santa,
I hope you are ok and here’s what I want for Christmas. I want a Nerf gun and a hoverboard and a skateboard. I want all of that for Christmas and I’ll give you some other stuff for Christmas. I will put some cookies out and some milk for you okay. I hope you are okay. Bye Santa.
Love,
Keondre Lowery
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. For Christmas I would like a gift card to use on my iPad. I would also like a toy unicorn. My brother has also been good this year so please bring him some presents also. We will leave you some cookies and milk.
Thank you!
Bristal McConnell
Dear Santa,
I Love you. Hope you don’t give me any coal. I want an Xbox.
Love,
Allison Michau
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is lol doll, Legos, fur real snow dragon, slime, and I got more, a razor e 100 glow electric scooter. I also want a Gum ball machine maker, WowWee Mip arcade interactive robot, play doh slime cool colors, radio flyer ultimate go-kart, little live pets got to go flamingo, and Squeakee the balloon dog.
Love,
Maggie Pope
Dear Santa,
Hi I love you Santa. Merry Christmas.
Connor
Dear Santa,
I would like to write to you and ask for your help in getting the toys I want for Christmas. I would like hulk buster, a laptop, and batman toys, the one that transforms into a robot. Thanks Santa. Merry Christmas ho ho ho.
Love,
Angelo Shields
Dear Santa,
My name is Mackenzie, I have been a girl. I want an iPhone, a bike, and Barbie that change color.
Love,
Mackenzie Smith
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a camera and a TV.
Love,
Jamiyah Wade
Dear Santa,
I would like to get a pink jeep power wheel, also a new iPad, new bedroom and Poopsie doll, lol dolls and that’s it.
Also how are things going? I have been good this year. Also my sisters have been good but sometimes they are mean to me but they have been good. My baby nephew Kumari has been good also. Can you tell your elves that I said hello? I hope you come on Christmas Eve and bring me and my family some gifts please.
Love,
Madelyn White
Dear Santa,
I want a basketball hoop and a basketball. I also want a lot of lol dolls.
Love,
Elise Wilson
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is roller skates and a scooter. I want a James Charles photoshoot. How are you doing? And thank you.
Love,
Miracle Wineglass
Dear Santa,
I want a guitar for Christmas and how are you doing with Mrs. Claus? Oh I almost forgot I also want baby clothes and shoes for my baby alive. My brother Jesse keeps calling me Holly bo bolly. And December 1st….we are going to put up the Christmas tree! We are putting it up on that day because that’s my Grandma’s birthday. She got sick and passed away though. And Willie’s birthday is I think….December 28th …..I think I remember wait yes it is December 28th because I remember Momma saying it was Three days after Christmas. Willie wants a PS5 for Christmas and he is lucky because we have a TV at the other house he might use or he can get one for his birthday.
Holly Wood
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5 and a brom.
Love,
Anthony Woods
Dear Santa,
I want a dog and a robot. I want a teddy bear. I want a ball.
Love,
Riley Cuttino
Dear Santa,
I want shoes, hat, toys, and turkey. I want a black car, black snowman, and black apple.
Love,
Tristan Gause
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, iPhone, and an iPad. I want clothes and jumpy castle. I want a toy house and a robot.
Love,
Ahmir Grant
Dear Santa,
I want a doll baby. I want a toy pizza, headphones, and a phone. I want a necklace.
Love,
Kimora Green
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch, games, and a new Spiderman.
Love,
Sincere Jenkins
Dear Santa,
I want crab hands with a remote control that lights up, a puppy, and a spiky ball. I want a cube block.
Love,
Messiah Jones
Dear Santa,
I want a Minecraft Steve and Zombie. I want a Preston t-shirt. I want a Spiderman walkie talkie and Spiderman headphones.
Love,
Jayden Knudsen
Dear Santa,
I want a headset and elf teddy. I want dinosaur feet and an iPad.
Love,
Levi Martin
Dear Santa,
I want a horse. I want a doll baby and barbie doll.
Love,
Nexus McCray
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll, Barbie doll, and dinosaur.
Love,
Piper Nesbitt
Dear Santa,
I want my bulldog! I want a Barbie! I want my mom to be rich! I want a bed tent and unicorn costume. I want a pool and my new cousin. I want a tic-tac-toe game, heart with chocolate, and a Bible.
Love,
Trinity Poston
Dear Santa,
I want 2 rifles and a Rival Nerf gun. I want to learn my letters.
Love,
James Taylor “JJ”
Dear Santa,
I want a 4-wheeler, hat, and a rocket ship.
Love,
Charlie Thomas
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like a Nintendo, an apple phone and a tablet. Thank you!
Jason T.C., age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like an Elf, a phone and blocks.. Thank you!
Jayden S., age 7
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like a dog, games and a Mermaid Tail.. Thank you!
Ansley B., age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like a car, headphones and a special car. Thank you!
Harrison J., age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like a puppy, an iPhone and a cat. Thank you!
Bryice B, age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like Barbie Dream House, Barbie Dream Closet and an iPad. Thank you!
Roselyn A. H., age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like an OMG doll, Barbie Camper and a computer. Thank you!
Jaslyn W., age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like a robot, a crane (construction) and a tablet. Thank you!
Kierson W., age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like an iPhone, X-box 5 and snow. Thank you!
Phillip R., age 7
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like an iPad, a scooter and snow. Thank you!
Kameron W., age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like a cat, a new water bottle that lights up and snow. Thank you!
Haven V., age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like an OMG doll, Barbie Dream House and a puppy. Thank you!
Ka’Laila W., age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you like cookies! This year I would like books, games and cars. Thank you!
Aiden R.V., age 6
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? I want a Lego Star War’s giant walker. I also want a bumblebee toy. I also want a snapship. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Hayden Goins
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Is your workshop busy now? Are the elves okay? I hope so! I would like a Sonic toy and a Sonic Plush and a Spiderman Plush, and a bumblebee toy. Merry Christmas!
Love,
King Davis
Dear Santa,
Have you and the elves been working hard this year? Please be careful flying on Christmas Eve! Make sure you are sneaky so the kids won’t see you!
Love,
Sinciere Johnson
Dear Santa Claus,
I will like for you to teach the reindeer how to fly so you can get to everyone’s house. I just want presents. You know what I like because you are watching me! I hope you have a good sleep, so you can get everyone what they want.
Love,
Dante Pitts
Dear Santa Claus,
I will like presents for me. It is a Lego Police set and a truck. I want a police car with two persons and a SWAT toy with a person too. Santa, I hope you be safe!
Love,
Shelton Morris
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like a Chelsey Dream Camper, LOL Fashion doll, a princess carriage and a Barbie Princess doll. And a Mavis doll. I love you Santa!
Love,
Jayme LaFountain
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Please bring me a LOL case, a big sister LOL doll, and two na na na dolls, a boy and a girl. I will leave cookies out for you.
Love,
Anaile
Dear Santa,
I hope that the reindeer are ok. Did you have a good Christmas? I hope you did! So how are the elves? This is what I want. I want Play do and I also want a Barbie doll and a hatchimals, please!
Love,
Heidi
Dear Santa,
I hope you got some rest this summer. I hope the elves are ready for Christmas. I would like a new iPhone because mine broke. I would also like new Barbie dolls. My dog at mine! A new hover board would be good because mine got rained on. Please make sure Rudolph’s nose is shined so you can see.
Love,
Lizzy
Dear Santa,
I want to see Rudolph. I want to make cookies for you. I want a lot of presents and the play do candy machine. I wish I could come to your workshop and see the elves and Mrs. Claus. Have a safe trip!
Love
Hailey
Dear Santa,
Hope you are having a good break before you go back to work. I want a Barbie doll dream house, cave club, na na na surprise doll, a slime kit, and an OMG doll. I bet you and the elves have been busy this year. I will leave chocolate cookies for you!
Love,
Riley
Dear Santa,
My elf is doing good. I hope you’re doing good too! He was on the table. It was funny. I hope you can come this year. For Christmas, I want a slime kit and an OMG doll and a LOL doll. I love you Santa!
Love,
Aubree
Dear Santa,
Hope you are doing good at the North Pole. Also hope you have a safe Christmas! I would like a table, a bike, and also a Roku 65 inch TV. Also, please tell the elves thank you for making toys for me!
Love,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is an electric guitar and a Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Shamari Hilton, age 5
P.S. Please say Hi to Rudolph and Mrs. Clause for me!
Hi Santa!
I would like a four-wheeler, ps5, Tobi watch, Fortnite blaster gun, dinosaurs, drum set and some clothes. I’ve been a really good boy. If you could get me those things I will greatly appreciate it. I promise I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love,
Terae Doiley
Dear Santa,
I love you! I have been a good girl this year. I would like a walking baby doll with a yellow skirt, a yellow shirt for the baby doll, and a bottle for the baby. I would like a teddy bear too. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love,
Kezi’a Myers
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL and I want a make-up set, and hair extensions too! I want a dolly and a clock too. That’s all! I am going to leave the reindeer carrots and leave milk and cookies for you.
Love,
Maci Kessler
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year. I would like you to bring me one doll. That’s all! I am going to leave you milk and cookies. I love you!
Love,
Ximena Pacheco
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like to get a present for Christmas. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love,
Karter Johnson
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy cowboy and cows, candy too! I am going to leave you some cookies and carrots.
Love,
Alexis Javier
Dear Santa,
I want you to give me some milk and cookies, I want a toy too!
Love,
Martin Garrett
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year! I would like you to bring me trucks. I am going to leave some reindeer food. I am going to leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Drew Dunk
Dear Santa,
Please give me presents! I would like a Barbie, a unicorn, a gorilla, and that’s all!
Love,
Kamiya Deas
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year! I would like Minecraft toys for Christmas. I am going to leave you milk and cookies. I have an Elf on a Shelf at home!
Love,
Colten Avant
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year! I would like you to bring me a new bike and that’s all!
Love,
Riker Doggette
Dear Santa,
My name is Cayden and I have a couple of questions for you about Christmas. Did the Grinch steal Christmas? Are the reindeer big? I have been really good. I want a Bumblebee toy, a Nerf gun, and a Yoda. I also want a Lightsaber. I will leave some tortillas, cheese shaped like gingerbread men, a snowman, and carrots for the reindeer. I know you need some juice too!
Love,
Cayden Church
Dear Santa,
I want a horsey and a unicorn too! I will leave you some cookies.
Love,
Terraji Britton
Plantersville Elementary
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is whatever Santa brings me I would be grateful. My sizes are:
Clothes: Size 5, Coat: Size 6 to 7, Shoe: Size 13
Thanks,
Jamare, Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a new bike, phone and some new books. It’s my favorite day.
Love,
Isaiah Peoples, First Grade
Dear Santa,
I think that I was a good boy this year to get what I want for Christmas. I want a basketball goal, a new dirt bike and a hover board. I also want a remote control car and some new shoes and clothes
Deshaun Smith, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I love when you bring joy and presents. Here are some things I want Shopkins, Hatchimals and LOL Surprise. Also I would like a present pet. What kind of cookies do you like? I would very much want a guitar too. Do you have a birthday? What is your favorite candy? Would you want hot chocolate or milk?
Love,
Kali, Pre-Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
This year I’ve been both but I’m working on it. For Christmas I would really like a Baby Live, bike, puppy and phone.
Love,
Taylor, age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me air pods, LED lights, vlog camera, four wheeler and a iPhone 12 pro. If you grant me my wish I will leave some cookies and milk.
Love,
Tyona, age 9
Dear Santa,
I want a bicycle, rayan toys and clothes (size 6), shoes (size 12) and dinosaurs.
Liam Pringle, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
What I really want for Christmas is an electric guitar with the speaker and a guitar pick to go with it. I want the color to be purple and a right size for me. Also I want it to look so cool. I would really, really love if you get it for me. It would really mean the world to me.
Love,
Kaidyn, Fifth Grade
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone, Bluetooth, head iPhone, PS5, Miles Morales Spiderman for PS5. Thank you
Love
Kamden, Third Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year and I really want an iPhone 7 for Christmas. Because I wanted one since I broke mine and that’s all I really want for Christmas But I have other stuff I want.
Summer, Third Grade
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a new Goo Jit Zu super hero toys and a new bike and new size 5 shoes.
Jamir Miorant, age 8
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Camper, Barbie Dream House, basketball goal and a black truck like my Poppie.
Nariah, age 3
Dear Santa,
I have been doing well. I want a Barbie camper and teddy bear.
Love,
TyAsia Bellamy
Dear Santa,
Santa I have been good and bad. I want a golf cart please Santa. I want a Roblox family set, a white board, and a toy plane. Sorry I have been bad sometimes. Merry Christmas Santa. I love you Santa.
Love,
Mason Lewis
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a skateboard. I want a baby Yoda. I want a Roblox.
Love,
Logan Holmes
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I have been good and bad this year. How does your reindeer fly? How does your reindeer fly? How does your sled get around the city at night? Santa, I have been wanting a camera for Christmas. I want for Christmas some baby clothes for my baby dolls. I want some Barbie clothes for my Barbies.
Love,
Charlotte Foxworth
Dear Santa,
I have been good Santa. Can I have a doll? Can I have a hat? Can I have a toy cat? Can I have a dog? How are your elves?
Love,
Macy Owens
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Is Rudolph real? For Christmas, I want a bubblegum machine, a Lego Gingerbread house, and a cute, stuffed animal. I will give you cookies and leave carrots for your deer.
Love,
Zoey Huggins
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want an electric boat. I want a drum. I want to know what your elves names are. How do you make your toys?
Love,
Caysen Baxley
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. Can I get a dirt bike? Can I get a bike? Can I get a puppy? Does Rudolph guide your sleigh? What do you feed your animals?
Love,
Colt Blackwelder
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad. I want a toy phone, a tablet, and dress-up stuff. Why do you live at the North Pole?
Love,
Alice McLean
Dear Santa,
I would like a Hover board Cart for Christmas. I want a Nintendo Switch, too. I can’t wait for Christmas.
Love,
Austin Tucker
Dear Santa,
I loved the gifts that you gave me last year. I would like a Sonic Toy this year. I would love to have some action figures from GameStop. I can’t wait until Christmas is here.
Love,
Aydenn Lee
Dear Santa,
Thank you for always bringing me great gifts. I would love to have a reindeer for Christmas this year. Can you please send me another elf? A girl one for my own! I really want to see you. Thank you so much for your hard work.
Love,
Sophia Martinez
Dear Santa,
How are you? I can’t wait for Christmas. I want a PS5 for Christmas. Can I get a new dirt bike? I gave my 4-wheler to my little brother. I have been really good. I want a trampoline too.
Love,
Justice Geathers
Dear Santa,
I love you! You are the best! I want a VR set for Christmas. I have been very good. I would like some army toys and an army plane. I want a toy train too. Thank you for all of the toys.
Love,
Brantley Turner
Dear Santa,
Thank you for always bringing me gifts. How do you get around the whole world in one night? I want an iPad air. I really want a pit bike. I want a Nintendo Switch too. I want a swing set with monkey bars and a fireman pole. I am so ready for Christmas.
Love,
Rivers Wilson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like some new shoes for Christmas. I want a Nintendo Switch. Can I get a PS5 too? I can’t wait for Christmas. Oh, yeah. Please bring me a go cart too.
Love,
Ariella Heideman
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a PS5 for Christmas. I would love to have a 4 wheeler too.
Love,
Jerel Footman
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I like my presents that you gave me last year. I want a Nintendo Switch and a big Barbie house. I would like more stuffed animals for Christmas. I can’t wait for Christmas! I miss you and Rudolph. I love you and Rudolph.
Love,
Bailee Hammond
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I like the presents that I got last year. I want a stuffed horse for Christmas. I want a unicorn onesie too. Can you get me the third Unicorn on a Roll book? I can’t wait for Christmas.
Love,
Victoria Keller
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I miss you. I want a Hoverboard for Christmas. I want a Nintendo Switch. Can I get a new phone for Christmas too? I can’t wait for Christmas.
Love,
Erin Dunmore
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I like the presents you brought me last year. I can’t wait for Christmas. I can’t wait for more toys! I want Legos for Christmas. Can I get a PS5 too? I can’t wait for Christmas!
Love,
Jeremiah Grant
Dear Santa,
Thank you for always bringing me gifts. Can you please give me another elf? I need one that will do my chores. I want him to clean my room. Can you please send Fiona and the new elf some new clothes? I wonder what you look like. Do you lose your powers if we touch you? Thank you for your hard work.
Love,
Aubree Mitchum
Dear Santa,
This year I have been really good. I would like if you bring me a dirt bike, Nintendo Switch box, X-box, and tablet.
Love,
Brandon Ackerman, age 7
Dear Santa,
I want a Baby Alive, Barbie Camper, and a Lol Doll. I have been really good this year.
Love,
Destiny Brown
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I want a remote control car.
Love,
Carter Cooper, age 8
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. My Christmas wish is to have a dog.
Love
Diamond Ivy Johnson, age 7
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I would like it if you bring me a dirt bike and a Mind Craft Dungeon. I have been really good.
Love,
Thomas Johnson, age 7
Dear Santa,
I have really been good. I would like an I-phone, smart watch, Lego Harry Porter, Max Attack X Shot nerf gun, Nerf Ultra rifle, Nerf Halo gun, Nerf Pistol with a scope, and Lego Marvel Avengers Set 100.
Love,
Ryan Joseph Lejeune, age 7
Dear Santa,
This yea I have been really good. I would like it if you bring me a Lego Tank, LOL doll, puzzles and a Tablet.
Love
Madelin Mezquite Reyes, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is your day? This year I want a dirt bike, Lego tank, Mind Craft Dungeon, a new puppy, a soldier Lego truck and take the Corona away.
Love,
Efren Moran
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. My Christmas wish list. 1. I want a baby Yoda toy. 2. I want a baby Yoda bed. 3. I want an Xbox.
Love
Aiyana N., age 7
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I want a hover board and an iPhone.
Love
A’Lani, age 7
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice little boy all year long and I have done all of my chores when I was told to do so. Do you think I will be able to get the iPhone 12 Pro Max? I promise to continue to be a good little boy and do what I’m told to do. I’m going to try and stay up so I can see you on Christmas. See you soon.
Love,
Dewey Dunmore, Jr., age 8
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a dirtbike, an iphone, a ps5, a new tv and a new drum.
Love,
Ky’Ron
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard, a four wheeler, a tablet and a Barbie camper truck. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Sa’Miya
Dear Santa,
I want the Nerf X-Shot Rival and a Nerf N-Strike Elite with a scope. I want a bunch of nerf stuff and a nerf shield to defend myself. I would like The Force Awakens and Star Wars games and Xbox 360 games.
Love,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. Can you bring me some toys and clothes? I would like a Hoverboard charger, a Jumanji set and a Power Ranger sword.
Love,
Dakota
Dear Santa,
I have a question. Am I on the nice list? If I am, I would like a charger, a bean bag chair, a hula hoop, and a book.
Love,
Shakhyla
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I’ve been a good kid all my life. For Christmas I want some Earmuffs. Another thing I want is for me and my family to be happy and ready for Christmas. I hope you get this letter and I hope you don’t spit in anyone’s eye. My family is going to put the stockings out and put out peanut butter cookies. I have one question. Are you and the elves working on all of the holidays and days?
Love,
Jamiya
Dear Santa,
One thing I want for Christmas is an iPhone. Another thing I want is a sleep mask. I also want a blue hoverboard. I would like a light purple phone case if I get the phone. And the last thing I want for Christmas is art supplies. Oh and by the way, how old are you?
Love,
Anastyn
Dear Santa,
Can I have a diamond chain? I would like to have a skateboard. I will leave you some cookies and milk. Leave some good presents for me!! I want some good candy too. I would like for you to bring me some posters for my wall please.
Love,
Bradyn
Dear Santa,
I want a Ultra Instinct Goku sign, a Super Saiyan 4 Goku, Vegeta Goku, a Captain Ginyu, and a great ape Vegeta. Hey Santa, do you really check your list twice?
Love,
Ayden
Dear Santa,
You are the best guy in the world. Thank you to elves for making our presents. Thank you to Santa for delivering the presents. Santa, do you really give coal to the bad kids and a switch? I’m curious because if somebody was bad they would need to be punished. So thank you for doing that. Santa, I think you are very real. Who else would deliver the presents? Do you have a secret assistant? So, Santa, the elves make the presents and you deliver. That is a good route but do you go through every town just for kids? I bet a lot of kids appreciate you for doing that.
Love,
Ja’Kyris
Ms. McCray’s Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby, a high, and a bottle this Christmas.
Annalise Wilson
Dear Santa,
I want a Bakugan toy for Christmas. That is all.
Darrel Lewis
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a toy Power Ranger sword, some Nerf guns, a Lego boat, and I don’t remember the rest.
Lyle Tucker
Dear Santa,
I would like a motorcycle you can control. I also want a colorful Christmas tree.
Elisha Patterson
Dear Santa,
I want a 4-Wheeler and an X-Box for Christmas
Paxton Lynn
Dear Santa,
I want a laptop, a watch, a doll baby, and another Christmas tree this year.
NaZiah Grant
Dear Santa,
I want a backhoe that digs in the sand, a big crane, a new shovel, and a sniper riffle that has plastic bullets...and I love you Santa!
Axxel Stamey
Dear Santa,
I want a big monster truck. I want a remote control shark, a big pack of cheese balls, some nachos, and a toy farm like my teacher.
Eljin Gilliard
Dear Santa,
I would like a Cry Babies doll that cries real tears. I want another Cry Babies doll that you can feed and it uses the bathroom for read.
Emma Fox
Dear Santa,
I want a guitar so I can learn to play with it for Christmas.
RaQuze Footman
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Barbie Dream Closet with clothes and a Barbie Doll. And I want a hoverboard too...also a Dream House!
Elizabeth Johnson
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard, a princess Barbie Doll and a Barbie camper van. I want a little teddy bear too.
Dear Santa,
I want a monster truck control, a red bicycle, a race care, and a teddy bear that lights up...a Starbelly.
Alan Mezquite Angeles
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard, some Barbie dolls, a tire swing, and a Cry Baby for Christmas.
Nazya Rutledge
Dear Santa,
I want a Paw Patrol tower and a red Power Ranger for Christmas.
Liam Geathers.
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a PS5, because everyone is selling out, so I thought maybe you could get one for me.
Love,
Ja’Mari
Dear Santa,
I am on the nice list this year. For Christmas, I want a playhouse in my yard with an upstairs, an iPhone 12, and the last thing I want is a mini-Honda truck that drives like a real one. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Abria
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I have been a good brother to Emmerson and Paxton, and I have helped my Mom with chores. I would like for you to bring me a remote control monster truck, the Grave Digger. Please give all the reindeer a carrot and tell the elves and Mrs. Clause, Hello! Thanks for being Santa! Merry Christmas!!
Love,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
How do you know where I live? I have always wondered about that. I want you to bring me a skateboard, a hot wheel set, a helmet and knee pads, a toy truck, and toy cars. I think that’s about all. Thanks for everything! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Miguel
Dear Santa,
I hope you are not tired of giving out toys. Please bring me a new doll and some new clothes. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Lesly
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Please bring me lots of hot wheels! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Mason
Dear Santa,
I have a big list this year and I hope you can bring it all. I would also like for you to spread a little Christmas joy, for me. Thanks so much!
Love,
Karter
Dear Santa,
I really want a horse and tackle for Christmas. I would also like to have some Barbies, a Nintendo Switch, and an iPhone XR. I feel like I’ve been a really good girl. What kind of snacks would you like me to leave out for you? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kaygen
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a cotton candy machine, a slime kit, and a LOL doll. I thank you in advance for all of my presents. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kyleigh
Dear Santa,
What I really want for Christmas is a real live horse. I would like money to pay for what it needs. I will need a pen, a saddle and bridle, some oats, a bale of hay, a water bucket and feed bucket, it would be okay whatever type of horse you give me. I will love it anyway. I would like a Barbie doll, the Monopoly Jr. Unicorn edition, a karaoke machine, a Christmas dress for the play, I would also like riding lessons, a new pink jacket, new Christmas pajamas, and some surprises too. Thank you!
Love,
Macy Alford
Dear Santa,
I want a ps5 with a controller and V-bucks also I want a scooter. I have been nice this year. I clean my room and help my mom.
Jairus
Dear Santa,
I love you and misses clause I want air pods and an Apple Watch and an iPad pro please.
Love,
Bella
Dear Santa,
I am on the A B Honor Roll and this Christmas I would love to get A LOL Doll and a Hatchimals I will be sure to leave you some milk and cookies.
Love,
Khalina A. Miller, age 7
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait to thank you for all the things you gave me for the pass 7 almost 8 years. My elf on the shelf scout looks like he is up to something. What I want for Christmas is a lol doll and a reborn doll and a mini brand a baby alive newborn doll and baby alive diapers. Oh and my can you make sure that scout tells you that I’m trying to be good.
Love,
Maliyah
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas. I want a Barbie doll trailer and a Nintendo switch. When you come to my house I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love,
McKenzie
Dear Santa,
I love you. Don’t give me coal please. I want a mode nerf gun a Fortnite
Love,
Demarri
Dear Santa
I hope and pray that you bring me a race car with a controller and a dress for my Mother and a dress for Grandma
Love,
Marquis
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me a PS5 an iPad I will also like to spend a lot of time with my family because we have a good time with laughter an old memories.
King Williams
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a Kitchen Set, shoes, and clothes, and a PS4,
Love,
Kelise
Dear Santa,
I want a Frozen castle, horse, and an Elsa and Anna. I want Secret Pets, Paw Patrol, and a telescope. I want clothes and shoes and a Star Belly. I have been good this year. I love you.
Love,
Kourtney, age 5