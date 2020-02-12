Kathy Jordan: Longest Teaching Career at Summerville Elementary School

Kathy Jordan has been teaching at Summerville Elementary School for 34 years and is currently
teaching her 35th year. She has experienced most of the changes about this school in the past years. For example, she said that they used to have a petting zoo outside in the area that the S.T.E.A.M Lab is currently in. Jordan used to teach in the room that Hannah Eidson is currently teaching in.
She also said that Katie Barker’s office used to be a 1st grade classroom, and that she taught in there as well. Jordan graduated from the university of South Carolina and became a teacher later. Jordan says that reading is her favorite subject. She also likes that Summerville Elementary School is caring.
“I’ve taught here so long that this school feels like my family,” Jordan replied.
Two of Jordan’s students, Ruby Kate and Evan commented about what makes Jordan’s class so exceptional. Evan likes that Jordan taught him how to re-tell a story. He also likes that Jordan explains things in an easier way so he can understand what they are currently learning. Even enjoys doing the crafts that Jordan lets them do. Ruby Kate likes that Jordan is kind and nice all the time no matter what the situation. Ruby Kate says that Jordan gives them flashcards to help them study words and that she likes using them. Ruby Kate also likes the snowball fight that they had the Monday we interviewed them. Evan enjoyed it as well.
Jordan is a great and affable teacher and she succeeds her expectations as a teacher.