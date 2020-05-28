Joining Forces in a Food Drive

State unemployment numbers continue rise because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far over 540,000 people have filed for initial unemployment claims since the beginning of March. Because of this food distribution centers have been busy assisting families who have been blindsided by closures and layoffs.
In an effort to gather more items to help those in need the Community Resource Center in Summerville organized an effort with local law enforcement to get more food out to those who never thought they would be in such a position.
“In Dorchester County in April we impacted over 63-hundred citizens. This month of May we are exceeding that goal,” said Lewis Smith, Executive Director at the Community Resource Center in Summerville. “It’s absolutely incredible and for June, I don’t see anything changing.”
On May 28, it was announced the Community Resource Center along with law enforcement from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville, Ridgeville, St. George and Harleyville Police Departments will be holding a canned-goods and non-perishable food drive on May, 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center located on 116 W 2nd North Street.
“We are here to tell the citizens of Dorchester County that we are here and we love them,” Smith said.
The Community Resource Center has been distributing food at the Summerville Family YMCA once a week and more people continue to show up. That is why this extra initiative is needed to help get the word out to a broad area of the county.
“When we have all the brothers and sisters of law enforcement getting shoulder-to-shoulder to work together to do something special for the citizens of Dorchester County I think it’s an awesome opportunity,” said Maj. Gary Wright from the Summerville Police Department.