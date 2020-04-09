HYATT: Summerville library at your service

"I'm here for you." During times of uncertainty, as these days are due to the waves of the Coronavirus, that statement comforts us. Even though the statement is often said with intent, we know we cannot always interpret it literally. However, the statement is a fact when it comes to Summerville Library, the George H. Seago, Jr., Branch of the Dorchester County Library.
Though the pandemic prohibits visiting the library, access to it continues at www.dorchesterlibrarysc.org. We only need our library card to stay close to the library while practicing social distancing, voluntary isolation, or prescribed quarantine.
During this pandemic, students (and even parents who are having to help teach at home) can ask questions and receive supplemental help at Tutor.com. When it is time for a break, accessing the library's resources through downloads will give children and parents a pleasant diversion: audiobooks, ebooks, magazines, movies, music, and more are readily downloadable.
Looking at the Spring Program Guide, we see the librarians planned a plethora of activities for children, teens, and adults. If wanting ideas while staying home, the guide inspires us. For instance, parents wanting to "center" their children and themselves could try a story-song-yoga technique.
All age groups can stay connected during April, National Poetry Month. A "renga" is a way to write a poem together; its form consists of alternating 3-line and 2-line stanzas. Imagine how clever texting might be if families/friends tried something fun, yet literary, like that to alleviate boredom.
April is usually the month our library features writers that the Board of Governors of the South Carolina Academy of Authors chose to induct. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the 34th Induction weekend scheduled in Aiken had to be cancelled. However, anyone drawn to writers with a South Carolina connection are welcome to learn about those who were to be ceremoniously honored and about their genres: Pam Durban (novels, short stories, and essays); Andrew Geyer (fiction, inspired by his travels around the U.S. and 4 continents); Steven Naifeh and the late Gregory White Smith (known for their 1991 Pulitzer-Prize-winner biography of abstract expressionist Jackson Pollack and also for their 10-year project resulting in a biography on Van Gogh); the late James M. Legare (poetry).
Recently, a young child named Lila wrote an uplifting message with sidewalk chalk: "Life is a gift. Enjoy everyday." How delightful to think as a child. And she unknowingly turned "every day" (the adjective and noun) into one sweet creative noun— "everyday." Her colorful message on the pavement reminds us of "everyday" joy we can still have during this crisis . . . like our Summerville Library that says, "I'm here for you."
Ellen E. Hyatt, “recovering" professor of English, is a writer of award-winning poetry and nonfiction. She serves on the Board of Governors of the SC Academy of Authors and as liaison between Friends of Summerville Library and Journal Scene.